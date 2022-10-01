Hellas Verona vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd October 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Hellas Verona lock horns with Udinese in an important clash at the Marcantonio Bentegodi on Monday.

Hellas Verona vs Udinese Preview

Udinese are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The away side stunned Inter Milan with a 3-1 victory before the international break and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Hellas Verona vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Udinese have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won seven out of the 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's five victories.

After a run of four defeats in five Serie A games, Hellas Verona have been unbeaten in their last six matches against Udinese in the competition.

Udinese have won their last three Serie A games against Hellas Verona when starting the match with more points than them, with their previous such victory coming in 2018.

Hellas Verona have kept clean sheets in their last three Serie A matches against Udinese - they have not kept four consecutive clean sheets against a single top-flight opponent since 1989.

Udinese are on a five-match winning streak in the Serie A and could achieve six victories in their first eight league games for the first time in their history.

Hellas Verona have won only one of their last 10 games in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in their last two league matches.

Hellas Verona vs Udinese Prediction

Udinese have been in excellent form this season and will be intent on securing a place in Europe next year. The likes of Roberto Pereyra and Gerard Deulofeu have been impressive so far and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Hellas Verona have been in poor form so far and will need to work hard to turn their campaign around. Udinese are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-2 Udinese

Hellas Verona vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Deulofeu to score - Yes

