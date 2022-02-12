Hellas Verona vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Udinese take on Hellas Verona on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Hellas Verona are in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The Gialloblu suffered a 2-0 defeat against Juventus in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side eased past Torino by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Hellas Verona vs Udinese Head-to-Head

Udinese have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won seven out of 19 matches played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed four victories against Udinese and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: L-W-W-L-W

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-L-W

Hellas Verona vs Udinese Team News

Hellas Verona

Antonin Barak and Koray Gunter have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection. Pawel Dawidowicz is still injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Pawel Dawidowicz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese

Tolgay Arslan is serving a suspension at the moment and will not feature in this game. Roberto Pereyra has completed his recovery over the past week and will be available for selection against Hellas Verona.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tolgay Arslan

Hellas Verona vs Udinese Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Koray Gunter, Nicolo Casale, Federico Ceccherini; Fabio Depaoli, Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze; Antonin Barak, Kevin Lasagna, Giovanni Simeone

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Marvin Zeegelaar, Pablo Mari, Rodrigo Becao; Iyenoma Udogie, Nahuel Molina, Mato Jajalo, Jean-Victor Makengo, Walace; Beto, Gerard Deulofeu

Hellas Verona vs Udinese Prediction

Udinese have shown flashes of brilliance this season but will have their work cut out for them in the coming months. The likes of Beto and Deulofeu have flattered to deceive this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Hellas Verona can pull off an upset on their day but will need to work hard against a confident opponent. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-2 Udinese

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi