Helsingborg vs Malmo prediction, preview, team news and more | Allsvenskan 2022-23

Helsingborg and Malmo will go head-to-head at the Olympia Stadium in round 23 of the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday.

The visitors have won the last six meetings between the teams since 2016 and will look to march on in the same vein.

Helsingborg returned to winning ways as they saw off Goteborg 3-1 away from home last Monday.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game losing streak in the league, conceding four goals and scoring twice in that time.

With 17 points from 22 games, Helsingborg are currently 14th in the Allsvenskan standings, seven points off Varberg outside the relegation playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Malmo were condemned to a second consecutive defeat in Group D of the Europa League as they were between 3-2 by Union Saint-Gilloise last Thursday.

They have now returned to the Allsvenskan, where they are on a run of one win from their last four games, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.

With 37 points from 22 games, Malmo are currently sixth in the league standings, but could rise as high as fourth place with all three points this weekend.

Helsingborg vs Malmo Head-To-Head

Malmo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 21 wins from the last 41 meetings between the sides. Nine games have ended in draws, while Helsingborg have picked up 11 wins in that time.

Helsingborg Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Malmo Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Helsingborg vs Malmo Team News

Helsingborg

Philip Rejnhold is currently suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Goteborg last time out. On the injury front, Helsingborg will be without Charlie Weberg, Andreas Landgren, Sumar Almadjed and Hendriksson Olsen.

Injured: Charlie Weberg, Andreas Landgren, Sumar Almadjed, Hendriksson Olsen

Suspended: Philip Rejnhold

Malmo

Meanwhile, Malmo will be without Anders Christiansen, Niklas Moisander, Erdal Rakip and Mahame Siby, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Anders Christiansen, Niklas Moisander, Erdal Rakip, Mahame Siby

Suspended: None

Helsingborg vs Malmo Predicted XI

Helsingborg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kalle Joelsson; Casper Widell, Ali Suljic, Thomas Rogne, Viljormur Davidsen; Wilhelm Loeper, Abdul Khalili, Alexander Faltsetas, Taha Abdi Ali; Amar Muhsin, Rasmus Wiedesheim-Paul

Malmo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ismael Diawara; Lasse Nielsen, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Martin Olsson; Joseph Ceesay, Moustafa Zeidan, Oscar Lewicki, Jonas Knudsen; Sergio Peña, Isaac Kiese Thelin, Jo Inge Berget

Helsingborg vs Malmo Prediction

While Malmo have struggled for form in recent weeks, they will fancy their chances against a Helsingborg side who currently hold the division's second-worst record on home turf. Malmo have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we predict they will come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Helsingborg 1-2 Malmo

