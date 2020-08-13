Henan Jianye FC vs Guangzhou Evergrande prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League is back in action tomorrow as a strong Guangzhou Evergrande side takes on fifth-placed Henan Jianye FC at the Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium in Henan. Both teams have fielded strong line-ups in the Chinese Super League so far and will look to pick up an important victory tomorrow.

Henan Jianye is currently in fifth place in the Chinese Super League table and can make use of its potent and in-form attacking combination to put Guangzhou under early pressure. Henan Jianye has not had the best of results over the past few weeks and will look to get back to winning ways in its own backyard.

Guangzhou Evergrande's stunning start to the Chinese Super League campaign was soured by a 1-0 defeat to Shandong Luneng last week. The Chinese giants will want to set the record straight and score plenty of goals against Henan Jianye at the Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium.

Henan Jianye FC vs Guangzhou Evergrande Head-to-Head

Guangzhou Evergrande has played a total of 17 fixtures against Henan Jianye so far and has a massive historical advantage over the Zhengzhou-based side. Guangzhou Evergrande has managed an astonishing 13 victories against Henan Jianye and has lost only one game.

Henan Jianye took a shock lead against Guangzhou in the fixture played between the two sides last October but goals from Paulinho and Wei Shihao ensured that the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Henan Jianye FC form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-D-D-L

Guangzhou Evergrande form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-W-W-W

Henan Jianye FC vs Guangzhou Evergrande Team News

Henan Jianye has a formidable attacking force. Image source: Yahoo News

Henan Jianye FC

Henan Jianye suffered a massive blow two weeks ago as star Cameroonian striker Christian Bassogog was hospitalised after being diagnosed by the coronavirus. Brazilian forward Henrique Dourado is likely to feature in the starting eleven against Guangzhou Evergrande tomorrow.

Injured: Christian Bassogog

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guangzhou Evergrande has a strong team

Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande has a fully fit squad and Italian manager Fabio Cannavaro will hope that the superstars in his side and step up to the task and drive the team to a victory against Henan Jianye.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Henan Jianye FC vs Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI

Henan Jianye Predicted XI (5-4-1): Yan Wu; Abduwali Ablet, Gu Cao, Wang Shangyuan, Hao Chen, Yang Kuo; Ivo, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma, Du Changjie; Henrique Dourado

Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Liu Dianzuo; Zhang Linpeng, Mei Fang, Ji-Su Park, Gao Zhunyi; Zou Zheng; Talisca, Xu Xin, Paulinho, Yang Liyu; Wei Shihao

Henan Jianye FC vs Guangzhou Evergrande Prediction

Henan Jianye faces an uphill task against a Guangzhou Evergrande outfit that has several talented players across the pitch. The Brazilian flair of Talisca and Paulinho can be a massive threat and Henan Jianye will have to be on guard against the away side's attacking threats.

Wei Shihao has been in exceptional form in the Chinese Super League this season and has already scored four goals in his first four games. With the Chinese striker in excellent form, Henan Jianye is unlikely to come away with three points from this fixture.

