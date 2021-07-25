Henan Songshan Longmen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Henan Songshan Longmen will trade tackles with Cangzhou Mighty Lions on matchday nine of the Chinese Super League on Tuesday.

Longmen come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Shenzhen on Saturday.

Cangzhou were 2-0 victors over Qingdao FC on the same day. Liu Jian scored an own goal in first-half injury time. Andre Senghor scored a few minutes later to give Mighty Lions a 2-0 halftime lead that they held until the end.

That win pushed Cangzhou Mighty Lions off the foot of the table and they have now garnered six points from eight games. Henan Songshan Longmen are in fifth spot in Group A on eight points.

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on seven previous occasions and there is nothing to separate their head-to-head record. They each have three wins apiece, while one previous game ended in a share of the spoils.

The draw came in their most recent meeting, a goalless draw on matchday two of the current campaign.

Henan Songshan Longmen have lost just one league game this season, although they have also won only one game, with six draws played out. Cangzhou Mighty Lions registered their first win of the season on Saturday.

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide: D-D-W-D-L

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Team News

Henan Songshan Longmen

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Henan Songshan Longmen.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu (GK); Zhao Ke, Ziyi Niu, Cao Gu, Xin Luo, Dilmurat Mawlanniyaz; Pu Chen, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma; Dong Han, Henrique Dourado

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (4-5-1): Puliang Shao (GK); Zhiyun Zheng, Yang Liu, Stoppila Sunzu, Abduhamit Abdugheni; Taty Maritu, Hao Guo, Muriqui, Kaimu Zheng, Shihao Piao; Andre Senghor

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Prediction

The two sides have not exactly lit up the league this season and they have each shown a penchant for draws.

There is little to separate the teams and their similar styles suggest that they could cancel each other out with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Henan Songshan Longmen 1-1 Cangzhou Mighty Lions

