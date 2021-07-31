Henan Songshan Longmen vs Chongqing Liangjiang prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Henan Songshan Longmen lock horns with Chongqing Liangjiang at the Yuexiushan Stadium in Chinese Super League action on Monday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides from Group A, with the first coming in May. Henan Songshan suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of table-toppers Shandong Taishan in their previous outing.

Chongqing Liangjiang brought an end to their four-game losing streak on Tuesday, defeating Guangzhou 4-0, but dropped points against the Cangzhou Mighty Lions in their previous outings.

They held Cangzhou to a 1-1 draw thanks to Xiao Zhang's 89th-minute equalizer.

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Chongqing Liangjiang Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off 21 times across all competitions. They first met in a Chinese FA Cup fixture in 2006 and the majority of their encounters have come in the Chinese Super League.

Henan Songshan currently hold the upper hand against their western rivals and have nine wins to their name. Chongqing Liangjiang have five wins and seven games have ended in draws.

They last met at the Sports Center of Guangzhou in May, with Chongqing coming from behind to record a 3-2 win.

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide (Chinese Super League): L-W-D-D-W

Chongqing Liangjiang form guide (Chinese Super League): D-W-L-L-L

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Chongqing Liangjiang Team News

Henan Songshan Longmen

Brazilian midfielder Ivo is yet to join up with the squad as he has yet to receive his visa clearance. Mohamed Buya Turay is ruled out with a foot injury and is the only injury concern for the game.

Injured: Mohamed Buya Turay

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ivo

Chongqing Liangjiang

Chongqing Liangjiang are free from injury and suspension concerns for the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu; Toni Šunjić, Ziyi Niu, Cao Gu, Xin Luo, Dilmurat Mawlanniyaz; Pu Chen, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma; Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaofei Deng; Xingbo Zhang, Dostonbek Tursunov, Shuai Yang, Jiaxing Deng, Jing Feng; Congyao Yin, Xiyang Huang, Jie Chen, Honglin Dong; Miller Bolanos

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Chongqing Liangjiang Prediction

Chongqing were the last side to inflict a loss on Henan before the latter's 2-0 defeat to Shandong Taishan. Chongqing have recovered from four back-to-back losses with positive results in their last two outings. However, they still have the second-worst defensive record this season, having conceded 20 goals in 10 games.

We predict the game will end in a draw, as both sides are struggling with form at the moment.

Prediction: Henan Songshan Longmen 1-1 Chongqing Liangjiang.

Edited by Peter P