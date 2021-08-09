Henan Songshan Longmen vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Henan Songshan Longmen will host Guangzhou City on the final matchday of the regular Chinese Super League season.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Qingdao FC on Sunday. Henrique Dourado scored the match-winner from the penalty spot in the 24th minute.

Guangzhou City were on the wrong end of a 3-1 defeat to Shandong Taishan on home soil. Marouane Fellaini continued his fine run of form by scoring the opener for the visitors with Jadson and Qi Tianyu scoring second-half goals for Taishan.

Both sides have little left to play for in the campaign, with just three points separating them in the Group A table. Guangzhou City sit in fourth place with 20 points picked up from 13 games, Henan Songshan Longmen are directly below them in fifth.

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Guangzhou City Head-to-Head

Henan Songshan Longmen have 13 wins from their 27 games against Guangzhou City. Five previous matches ended in a draw, while City were victorious on nine occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in July when goals from Wang Shangyuan and Toni Sunjic's own goal saw the sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Both sides are in identical form, having each picked up three wins from their last five league games.

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Guangzhou City form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Guangzhou City Team News

Henan Songshan Longmen

Forward Mohamed Boya Turay is still sidelined with a long-term metatarsal fracture. There are no suspension concerns for Henan Songshan Longmen.

Injury: Mohamed Boya Turay

Suspension: None

Guangzhou City

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Guangzhou City ahead of this encounter.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Guangzhou City Predicted XI

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu (GK); Zhao Ke, Ziyi Niu, Toni Sunjic, Xin Luo, Dilmurat Mawlanniyaz; Pu Chen, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma; Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han; Xiaotian Yang, Pengefi Han, Zhengyu Huang, Jihong Jiang, Miao Tang; Chugui Ye, Mousa Dembele, Gong Zhang, Guilherme; Tiago De Leonco

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Guangzhou City Prediction

There is little to choose from between the two sides and their respective positions on the table, as well as recent form reflects this.

With little left to play for, we are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Henan Songshan Longmen 1-1 Guangzhou City

