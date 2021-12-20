Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Henan Songshan Longmen and Shanghai Shenhua will battle for three points in a Chinese Super League playoff fixture on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Wuhan FC on Saturday. Fernando Karanga went from hero to zero as he scored at both ends of the field in the final four minutes to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

Shanghai Shenhua secured maximum points with a comprehensive 4-1 home win over Chongqing Liangjiang. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the Flower of Shanghai in the comprehensive rout.

The victory helped Shenhua retain their position at the summit of the standings in the relegation playoff while Henan Songshan Longmen are in second spot.

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 26 occasions in the past and Shanghai Shenhua have a superior record with 10 wins to their name. Henan Songshan Longmen were victorious on seven occasions while 10 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when Bi Jinhao's first-half brace guided Shanghai Shenhua to a routine 2-0 home win.

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-L

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Henan Songshan Longmen

The hosts have a relatively full squad to choose from.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Shenhua

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Guoming Wan (GK); Yuhao Zhao, Cao Gu, Toni Sunjic; Pu Chen, Jinbao Zhong, Shangyuan Wang, Olivio Da Rosa, Dilmurat Mawlanniyaz; Henrique Dourado, Fernando Karanga

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cheng Zeng (GK); Jiabao Wen, Matej Jonjic, Xiaoting Feng, Mingjian Zhao; Yunding Cao, Alexander N'Doumbou, Xinli Peng, Shilin Su; Lonsana Doumbouya, Adrian Mierzejewski

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Shanghai Shenhua are slight favorites heading into the game but will have to be at their best to get anything from Henan Songshan.

Both sides have enough quality in their ranks and are likely to go all out in attack. However, we are backing the visitors to emerge triumphant in a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Henan Songshan Longmen 1-2 Shanghai Shenhua

Edited by Peter P