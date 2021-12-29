Henan Songshan Longmen vs Wuhan FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Henan Songshan Longmen go head-to-head against Wuhan FC in their upcoming Chinese Super League relegation stage fixture at Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium on Friday.

Both teams have secured their top-flight status for next season and are expected to take a breather in the remaining games of the season. Henan are unbeaten in the league since the opening fixture of the restart earlier this month when they lost 1-0 to Dalian Pro.

Wuhan FC had a bright start to their relegation stage fixtures with two massive wins but are winless in their last four outings. They played a 1-1 draw against bottom-placed Qingdao in their previous outing on Tuesday.

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Wuhan FC Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides with all five of the games in this fixture coming in the Chinese Super League. The fixture has been closely contested between the two sides, with four games ending in a draw while Henan recorded a narrow 1-0 win in 2020.

They last met in relegation phase fixtures last season, with one game ending in a 1-1 draw. The other game ended in a 1-0 win for Henan Songshan Longmen.

They last squared off at Kunshan Stadium earlier this month. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Fernando Karanga giving Wuhan the lead in the 84th minute and then scoring an own goal in injury time.

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide (Chinese Super League): D-W-W-D-D

Wuhan FC form guide form guide (Chinese Super League): D-L-D-D-W

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Wuhan FC Team News

Henan Songshan Longmen

There are no injury concerns for Henan ahead of this game but Luo Xin will be suspended for the game after his red card against Tianjin.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luo Xin

Wuhan FC

Tian Ming and Yuhao Chen have not featured since the restart and are doubts for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tian Ming, Yuhao Chen

Suspended: None

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Wuhan FC Predicted XI

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Wang Guoming; Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Toni Sunjic, Gu Cao, Zhao Yuhao, Ke Zhao; Parmanjan Kyum, Wang Shangyuan, Zhong Jinbao; Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado

Wuhan Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zhifeng Wang; Yang Li, Boyu Lang, Junjian Liao; Honglue Zhao, Yinong Tian, Junmin Hao, Hao Fang; Zichang Huang, Anderson Lopes, Yun Liu

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Wuhan FC Prediction

Wuhan have scored just twice in their last four games and are not expected to have a prolific outing here. Henan are unbeaten in their last five outings and not expected to be defeated here.

All things considered, a low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Henan Songshan Longmen 1-1 Wuhan FC

