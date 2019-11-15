Henrikh Mkhitaryan slams Unai Emery for his tactics at Arsenal

Shambhu Ajith 15 Nov 2019, 20:50 IST

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is currently on loan at AS Roma and he has hit out at Arsenal boss, Unai Emery for the tactics he employed at the Emirates. Mkhitaryan revealed that he was forced to play as a winger but had to build up play with the defensive midfielders.

During an interview with FourFourTwo, the former Manchester United star said:

He paid more attention to tactics, so my role changed. I was starting as a winger, but had to build play with the defensive midfielder. It's why I couldn't contribute as many goals or assists.

Talking about his loan move to AS Roma, he said:

I like to play more freely and move wherever there's space, but you have to do the job that the manager asks. I'm 30 years old now and I like to play football, not just sit on the bench and waste my time.

Emery and [head of football] Raul Sanllehi assured me I was important for Arsenal, but I signed for Roma because they believed in me more.

Mkhitaryan has started more games for his country than his club this season and has scored just one goal and assisted once in Serie A.

Unai Emery, meanwhile, is under immense pressure at Arsenal as calls for his sacking grow louder with each week.