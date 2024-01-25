Heracles Almelo vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

Heracles Almelo will face Ajax Amsterdam at the Erve Asito on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the Dutch top flight this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They played out a 1-1 draw against Volendam last time out falling behind in the opening 10 minutes of the game before summer arrival Jizz Hornkamp came off the bench to level the scores with his maiden goal for the club.

Heracles Almelo sit 15th in the league table with 19 points from 18 games and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

After a torrid start to their season, Ajax Amsterdam have found good form in the league in recent weeks and are now pushing for continental football. They beat Waalwijk 4-1 in their last match with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Brian Brobbey, who scored a brace.

The visitors sit fifth in the league standings with 31 points picked up so far and will be looking to continue their winning streak this Saturday.

Heracles Almelo vs Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 meetings between Heracles and Ajax. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won 32 times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last five.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Heracles have the second-worst defensive record in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 41.

Ajax are the third-highest-scoring side in the Eredivisie this season with a goal tally of 42.

Heracles Almelo vs Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Heracles are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings, although they have won just one of their last five Eredivisie games. They are without a win in their last five home games and could struggle here.

Ajax, meanwhile, have won their last two games and have lost just one of their last eight competitive outings. They have won their last three away league games and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Heracles Almelo 0-3 Ajax Amsterdam

Heracles Almelo vs Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)