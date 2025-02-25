Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Feb 25, 2025 20:15 GMT
AZ v Fortuna Sittard - Eredivisie - Source: Getty
AZ will face Heracles Almelo - Source: Getty

Heracles Almelo host AZ Alkmaar at Erve Asito on Thursday night in the KNVB Beker semi-final. The hosts will hope to continue their fairytale cup run.

Ad

Heracles beat lower division sides Winterswijk, De Graafschap and fellow Eredivisie teams NEC and more recently Utrecht en route their third domestic cup semi-final. They suffered their first defeat (4-0 at home)) in 10 games across competitions against Ajax last weekend in the Eredivisie, though.

AZ, meanwhile, took a tougher route to the last-four, beaten Groningen and Ajax before a comfortable 3-1 win over Quick Boys in the last round. They are fourth in the Eredivisie, 11 places and 19 points clear of Heracles, have lost one of their last 14 domestic games as they hope to win a fifth cup title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Thursday will mark the 45th meeting between the two sides. Heracles trail 32-7.
  • Heracles have won two of their last 10 competitive games in the fixture.
  • AZ have scored an impressive 21 goals in their last 10 meetings with Heracles.
  • Heracles are the only team yet to concede in this season's KNVB Beker campaign.
  • Heracles (43 goals in 23 games) have the second-worst offensive record in the top flight, while AZ (31) have the second-best defensive record.
  • AZ are making their ninth KNVB Beker semif-inal appearance in 14 seasons.
Ad

Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Heracles are the slight underdogs but will rely on the magic of the cup to secure another historic result.

AZ, though, have much better quality and should get a comfortable victory but will have to avoid complacency to get the job done.

Prediction: Heracles 1-2 AZ

Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last eight meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of their last six matchups.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी