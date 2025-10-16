Southampton vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Southampton will host Swansea City at Saint Mary's Stadium on Saturday in the 10th round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. Both teams will be looking to put up solid performances and push higher up the league table on their return from the international break.

Ad

Southampton shared the points with Derby County in a 1-1 draw in their last outing, marking their fifth league draw of the season and leaving this weekend's hosts in 17th place. The Saints have struggled to get going in the English second tier following their relegation from the Premier League last campaign but will remain optimistic to put together a solid run of results in the coming weeks.

Swansea City have only one more point than their hosts but are five places clear in the league table and will be looking to get a result that could see them move into the promotion playoff places early in the season. The Swans failed to take advantage of their chances and were punished for it in their 3-1 home defeat to Leicester City just before the break. They will be keen to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

Southampton vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 76 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Southampton have won 39 of those matches, and 16 have ended in draws while Swansea have won the remaining 21.

The two teams last faced off in a FA Cup clash back in January which the Saints won 3-0.

The hosts have won each of the last five editions of this fixture, scoring a remarkable 15 goals across those games.

The visitors have only won one of their last 10 meetings with Southampton, with the last victory in this fixture coming in January 2017.

Southampton have scored 11 goals and conceded 12 across their nine league games this season while Swansea have scored and conceded 10 across the same number of games.

Ad

Southampton vs Swansea City Prediction

The Saints are favorites to get the win this weekend courtesy of their home advantage and slightly better quality, but will need to be at their best to achieve that.

The Swans will be optimistic to get a result away from home but will need to improve on their recent performances if they are to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Swansea City

Ad

Southampton vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Five of the visitors' last six games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More