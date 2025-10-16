Southampton vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Southampton will host Swansea City at Saint Mary's Stadium on Saturday in the 10th round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. Both teams will be looking to put up solid performances and push higher up the league table on their return from the international break.
Southampton shared the points with Derby County in a 1-1 draw in their last outing, marking their fifth league draw of the season and leaving this weekend's hosts in 17th place. The Saints have struggled to get going in the English second tier following their relegation from the Premier League last campaign but will remain optimistic to put together a solid run of results in the coming weeks.
Swansea City have only one more point than their hosts but are five places clear in the league table and will be looking to get a result that could see them move into the promotion playoff places early in the season. The Swans failed to take advantage of their chances and were punished for it in their 3-1 home defeat to Leicester City just before the break. They will be keen to return to winning ways on Saturday.
Southampton vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met on 76 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Southampton have won 39 of those matches, and 16 have ended in draws while Swansea have won the remaining 21.
- The two teams last faced off in a FA Cup clash back in January which the Saints won 3-0.
- The hosts have won each of the last five editions of this fixture, scoring a remarkable 15 goals across those games.
- The visitors have only won one of their last 10 meetings with Southampton, with the last victory in this fixture coming in January 2017.
- Southampton have scored 11 goals and conceded 12 across their nine league games this season while Swansea have scored and conceded 10 across the same number of games.
Southampton vs Swansea City Prediction
The Saints are favorites to get the win this weekend courtesy of their home advantage and slightly better quality, but will need to be at their best to achieve that.
The Swans will be optimistic to get a result away from home but will need to improve on their recent performances if they are to avoid defeat.
Prediction: Southampton 2-1 Swansea City
Southampton vs Swansea City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Southampton to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have featured more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Five of the visitors' last six games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)