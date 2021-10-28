Heracles vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Heracles will host Ajax at the Erve Asito in a matchday 11 Eredivisie fixture on Saturday.

The visitors will be looking to steer further clear of the chasing pack in their quest to retain the league crown. Ajax currently hold a four-point advantage at the summit.

Heracles are in the 13th spot with 10 points garnered from nine matches, which is just one point above the drop zone.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 away victory over ASWH in the KNVB Beker on Wednesday. Rai Vloet scored in either half to help his side secure progress to the next round.

Ajax ran riot in a 5-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven, with five different men finding the back of the net for the defending champions.

Heracles vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax have 23 wins from their last 32 games against Heracles. Six matches ended in a draw while Heracles were victorious on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Davy Klassen and Sebastian Haller scored in either half to give Ajax a 2-0 away victory.

Ajax have rebounded from their shock defeat to Utrecht by winning three straight matches on the bounce in all competitions without conceding a goal. Heracles have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Heracles form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Heracles vs Ajax Team News

Heracles

The duo of Kasper Lunding Jakobsen and Elias Oubella have been ruled out of this fixture due to injury. Adrian Szoke is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Kasper Lunding Jakobsen, Elias Oubella

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Adrian Szoke

Ajax

Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg has been ruled out of the season with a hip injury. Fellow shot-stopper Andre Onana has returned to training with the first-team but is still serving out the final months of his suspension for failing a drug test.

Defender Sean Klaiber is out with a knee injury.

Injury: Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber

Suspension: Andre Onana

Doubtful: None

Heracles vs Ajax Predicted XI

Heracles Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Janis Blaswich (GK); Giacomo Quagliata, Mats Knoester, Marco Rente, Navajo Bakboord; Luca de la Torre, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou; Delano Burgzorg, Rai Vloet, Bilal Basacikoglu; Kaj Sierhuis

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remko Pasveer (GK); Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Danilo, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic; Sebastien Haller

Heracles vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax are heavy favorites in the game and barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here.

Erik Ten Haag's side have been emphatic in their output this season and we are backing the visitors to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Heracles 1-4 Ajax

