Heracles vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

Heracles will welcome Feyenoord to Erve Asito Stadium on Thursday, May 13, for Matchday 33 of the Eredivisie 2020/21 season.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Twente, where Danilo scored a late equalizer to snatch a point after Mats Knoester had put Heracles ahead.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat on home soil to Ajax in De Klassieker. Two own goals and a late strike by Mohammed Kudus gave the champions a morale-boosting away win.

With two matches to go in the campaign, Feyenoord do not have any chance of making it to the Europa League and might have to make do with a place in the maiden edition of the UEFA Conference League, while Heracles are more in need of points in order to overtake Sparta Rotterdam in the final spot for the playoffs.

Heracles vs Feyenoord head-to-head

Feyenoord have 21 wins and nine draws from the 34 matches that they have played, while Heracles have just four victories to their name.

Their two sides faced each other most recently in the KNVB Cup Round of 16, where Feyenoord came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory on home soil.

Feyenoord are currently on a three-game winless streak and have picked up just two victories in their last seven league games while Heracles have two wins from their last five games.

Heracles form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Feyenoord form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Heracles vs Feyenoord team news

Heracles

Only midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou has been ruled out due to injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Frank Wormuth.

Injury: Orestis Kiomourtzoglou

Suspension: None

Heracles Almelo - Feyenoord staat donderdag onder leiding van Jeroen Manschot.



🚩 Roy de Nas

🚩 Richard Polman

4️⃣ Sam Dröge

📺 Luca Cantineau#herfey pic.twitter.com/Q1Zg32OtKE — Heracles Almelo (@HeraclesAlmelo) May 10, 2021

Feyenoord

Three players have been sidelined by injury. Aliou Balde, Christian Conteh and Bart Nieuwkoop are all unavailable.

Furthermore, defender Tyrell Malacia has been suspended due to the red card he received against Ajax.

Club captain Steven Berghuis has served out his suspension and should be available for selection.

Injuries: Christian Conteh, Aliou Balde, Bart Nieuwkoop

Suspension: Tyrell Malacia

Heracles vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Heracles Predicted XI (4-3-3): Janis Blaswich (GK), Giacomo Quagliata, Mats Knoester, Robin Propper, Noah Fadiga, Rai Vloet, Luca de la Torre, Lucas Schoofs, Delano Burgzorg, Sinan Bakis, Kasper Lunding

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow (GK), Ridgeciano Haps, Marcos Senesi, Eric Botteghin, Lutsharel Geertruida, Orkun Kokcu, Leroy Fer, Joao Carlos Teixeira, Steven Berghuis, Robert Bozenik, Bryan Linssen

Heracles vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord have been in sketchy form of late but are still favorites heading into this fixture.

Heracles have what it takes to cause the visitors trouble and home advantage could count in their favor. However, we are predicting a narrow victory for Feyenoord, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Heracles 1-2 Feyenoord