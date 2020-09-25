Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Heracles will welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Erve Asito on Sunday, with three points at stake in the Eredivisie.

The hosts come into the fixture on the back of a 4-0 loss away to Willem II last weekend, while PSV made it three wins in a row with their 5-1 victory over Mura in the third round of the Europa League qualifiers.

Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

Heracles and PSV have met on 31 occasions in the past and PSV have the far better record in head-to-head meetings between the two.

The Red-and-Whites have picked up 26 victories over Heracles in the past, scoring 76 goals and conceding just 17. Heracles have been victorious on just one occasion, with four matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2019 on matchday 3 of last season, when goals from Steven Bergwin and Mohammed Itarren gave PSV a 2-0 victory.

Heracles form guide: W-L

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-W-W

Advertisement

Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Heracles

Heracles are still without long-term absentee Navajo Bakboord, who has been ruled out for almost a year with a cruciate ligament rupture.

There are no suspension worries for manager Hans Bredewoud.

Injuries: Navajo Bakboord

Suspensions: None

PSV Eindhoven

The visitors have midfielder Erick Gutierez sidelined with a knee injury. There are no suspension concerns for PSV.

Injuries: Erick Gutierez

Suspenions: None

Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Heracles Predicted XI (4-3-3): Janis Blaswich; Jeff Hardeveld, Mats Knoester, Robin Propper, Tim Breukers; Teun Bijleveld, Rai Vloet, Orestis Klomourtzoglou; Delano Burgzorg, Adrian Szoke, Silvester van der Water

PSV Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo; Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze, Denzel Dumfries; Cody Gakpo, Ryan Thomas, Pablo Rosario, Mohamed Ihatteren; Donyel Malen, Noni Madueke

𝑶𝒏𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒑 𝒄𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒆𝒓 👣

We enjoyed it tonight guys 🤙#MURPSV #UEL — PSV International (@psveindhoven) September 24, 2020

Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Heracles began the season brightly with their 2-0 victory over ADO Den Haag but came crashing back to earth with a 4-0 defeat to Willem II, and they could be on the end of another whitewash against PSV.

The visitors needed a last-gasp goal from Max Romero to see off FC Emmen last time out but will be buoyed by their convincing victory away in the Europa League.

They are unlikely to have too many problems against a side that they have defeated by an aggregate score of 14-2 in their last five games.

Prediction: Heracles 1-4 PSV Eindhoven