Hercules vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2023

Hercules will host Ajax Amsterdam at the Sportpark Voordorp on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 KNVB Beker campaign.

The home side saw off Bekum and Assen in the first two rounds of the cup competition, beating the former 2-1 and thrashing the latter 5-1 on the road. They locked horns with Scheveningen in the previous round of the competition, playing out a goalless draw after extra time before going on to win on penalties.

Ajax Amsterdam have had their struggles this season but are playing well at the moment and will hope they can carry that momentum onto the domestic cup. They played out a 2-2 draw against PEC Zwolle in their Eredivisie clash on Sunday, taking a two-goal lead early after the restart before their opponents came back to draw level in the final half-hour.

The visitors are the record winners of the domestic competition having lifted the cup title 20 times. They have, however, been beaten in the final of the last two editions of the tournament and will hope they can go all the way this season.

Hercules vs Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Hercules and Ajax.

The hosts' last meeting against top-flight opposition came back in September 2017 when they faced Groningen in the opening round of the KNVB Beker, losing 4-2.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Ajax are the third-highest-scoring side in the Dutch top-flight this season with a goal tally of 35.

Hercules have the best defensive record in the Derde Divisien Zaterdag with a goal concession tally of 19.

Only two of de Godenzonen's seven league wins this season have come on the road.

Hercules vs Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Hercules have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last seven. They have, however, lost just twice on home turf all season and will be looking to pull a major upset when they play this week.

Ajax are on a five-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, picking up four wins in that period. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting form should see the top-flight outfit win this one easily.

Prediction: Hercules 1-5 Ajax Amsterdam

Hercules vs Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)