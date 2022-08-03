"Here we go" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United defender Alex Telles will join UEFA Champions League club on loan

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that Manchester United full-back Alex Telles is close to joining La Liga outfit Sevilla this summer. Julen Lopetegui's side finished fourth in La Liga last season and will therefore be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Romano has said that Telles will be joining the Spanish side on a season-long loan, following which he will return to Old Trafford. There is no obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The transfer expert tweeted the following with regards to Telles' future:

"Alex Telles to Sevilla, here we go and confirmed! Full agreement completed between with Manchester United on loan dean valid until 2023. Been told there’s NO buy option clause. Contracts being prepared in order to be signed this week."

It makes sense for Telles to move clubs this summer and secure regular game time. Manchester United have signed Tyrell Malacia from Dutch side Feyenoord for a deal worth £15 million. The Dutch international has been signed to provide competition to Luke Shaw in the left-back position.

Malacia's arrival is expected to push Telles further down the pecking order, making his loan move a crucial one for his career. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup round the corner, getting regular game time will better his prospects of making Brazil's squad ahead of the quadrennial event.

Telles did play a part for Manchester United towards the end of last season in the absence of an injured Luke Shaw. The Brazilian full-back made 26 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions and managed to score a goal and provide four assists along the way.

The Brazilian now has the chance to compete in the 2022-23 Champions League, with his parent club featuring in the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils finished sixth in the points table with their worst points total in a season (58).

Manchester United have signed three players this summer

Manchester United made a slow start to the summer transfer window but have since then signed three players for the first-team. They have brought in Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen in the ongoing transfer window.

Martinez arrived from United boss Erik ten Hag's former club Ajax for a fee of around £57 million. Eriksen, on the other hand, arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer after playing for Brentford during the second half of last season.

The Red Devils will play their first game of the 2022-23 Premier League season against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on August 7.

