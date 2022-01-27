"Here We Go soon" - Manchester United reach agreement on 6-month loan deal with Rangers according to Fabrizio Romano

Scottish Premiership champions Rangers are set to sign Amad Diallo on a six-month loan deal from Manchester United, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Diallo has found first-team action hard to come by at Old Trafford this season, earning just one appearance for the Red Devils. Keen to see the teenager get some regular playing time under his belt, Manchester United have been working to find him a loan club this month, as per reports in Manchester Evening News.

It has now emerged that Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are edging closer to signing Diallo on loan until the end of the season. The Light Blues do not have the option to make the move permanent if the report is to be believed.

Amad Diallo's set to join Rangers on straight loan from Manchester United. Agreement reached on six month loan and there's no buy option included. Ralf Rangnick approved this move, to be completed and signed in the next hours.

Transfer expert Romano has claimed that Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has approved Diallo's proposed move to Ibrox. The Italian journalist went on to state that Diallo will complete his switch to Rangers in the 'next hours'. He wrote on Twitter:

"Amad Diallo is set to join Rangers on straight loan from Manchester United. Agreement reached on six month loan and there’s no buy option included. Ralf Rangnick approved this move, to be completed and signed in the next hours. Here we go soon."

With just four more days remaining in the winter transfer window, clubs are stepping up their efforts to strengthen their squads. Manchester United are reportedly bracing for a busy end to the month, with a few players possibly on their way out.

Anthony Martial has already sealed a temporary switch to La Liga outfit Sevilla. Diallo is claimed to be in line to follow suit, with Rangers set to acquire his services on loan until the end of the season.

Who else could leave Manchester United?

Jesse Lingard, who has entered the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League club this month. The Englishman reportedly has interest from Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Talks ongoing for Donny van de Beek to Crystal Palace on straight loan. Salary coverage now discussed with Man United. Negotiations in progress. Patrick Vieira is pushing to have Donny as new midfielder, as revealed yesterday.

Crystal Palace are determined to acquire Donny van de Beek's services on a temporary deal from the Red Devils. The Dutchman could put pen to paper on a short-term contract with the Eagles before Monday's transfer deadline.

Eric Bailly is another player who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the ongoing transfer window. The Ivory Coast international is said to be a target for AC Milan, but it remains to be seen if the Red Devils have plans to let him go.

