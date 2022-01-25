Premier League club pushing to sign Manchester United star despite Ralf Rangnick's reluctance to sanction move - Reports

Manchester United have fielded a loan enquiry for Donny Van de Beek from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick is reluctant to sanction a move for the Dutchman.

Van de Beek has found playing time hard to come by since moving to Old Trafford from Ajax in 2020. The 24-year-old has amassed only 380 minutes on the pitch across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season.

The Netherlands international is reportedly disappointed with the lack of playing time at Manchester United. There have been suggestions that Van de Beek could leave the club on a loan deal during this month's winter transfer window.

It has now emerged that Crystal Palace have enquired about the possibility of signing the midfielder on a temporary deal. However, Manchester United's interim manager Rangnick is reluctant to let him go this month, according to the aforementioned source.

Excl. Crystal Palace and Valencia have both asked for Van de Beek on loan. Donny wants to play, Ragnick reluctant to let him go but Palace will push

Despite the German's stance, Crystal Palace intend to push to acquire Van de Beek's services before the end of the month. It is worth noting that there are only six more days remaining in the transfer window.

With time running out on the clock, it remains to be seen if Patrick Vieira's side can convince Rangnick to sanction a move for the midfielder. The Eagles will be hopeful of getting a deal for Van de Beek across the line.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are not prepared to include a buy option even if they allow the Dutchman to leave on loan. The Red Devils are keen to have the player in their team for the 2022-23 campaign, according to the report.

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek also has interest from Spain

Crystal Palace are not the only club interested in signing Donny Van de Beek during the final stretch of the transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old midfielder also has interest from a club in Spain.

La Liga club Valencia have reportedly enquired about the possibility of signing Van de Beek on a temporary basis. It remains to be seen if they can strike a deal with the Red Devils for the Dutchman.

Anthony Martial from Manchester United to Sevilla, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached tonight between the two clubs. Player has accepted, Sevilla was his priority. Sevilla will cover his salary until June. Martial will fly to Spain in the next hours.

Meanwhile, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is edging closer to a move to Spain. Sevilla have reportedly reached an agreement with the Premier League giants to sign the Frenchman on loan until the end of the season.

