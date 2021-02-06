Hertha Berlin 0-1 Bayern Munich: Player Ratings as Bavarians triumph over relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion.

Bayern Munich prepared for their Club World Cup next week with a solid performance against an inspired Hertha Berlin side, as they continue their title defence.

The Bavarians came into the game looking to make it five league wins from five and extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Their hosts Hertha Berlin who fired former manager Bruno Labbadia late last month were hoping to get their first win under new manager Pal Dardai and get their season back on track.

In a very end-to-end encounter, the hosts looked to take the lead after Dodi Lukebakio was sent through on goal, but he failed to convert.

Kingsley Coman sends Bayern 🔟 points clear in the Bundesliga. #UCL pic.twitter.com/C8yw11ReCO — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 5, 2021

Bayern Munich soon upped the intensity and won themselves a penalty after some good work from Leroy Sane.

An uncharacteristic penalty miss from star man Robert Lewandowski couldn't dampen Bayern Munich’s spirits as they got the opening goal 10 minutes later thanks to French international Kingsley Coman.

Hertha threatened to equalize and even got a goal chalked off in the second half, but the visitors did well to hold on to their lead.

This result sees Bayern Munich go 10 points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig while their hosts Hertha Berlin find themselves just outside the relegation zone with 17 points gathered in 20 league games this season.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer - 9/10

The Bayern Munich captain was kept very busy all game, especially in the first half where he had to make five saves.

He made a vital save to deny Dodi Lukebakio from giving Hertha the lead less than five minutes into the game.

A man of the match performance from Manuel Neuer as he ensured his side grabbed all three points.

16 - @Manuel_Neuer (@FCBayernEN) has kept 16 clean sheets vs. Hertha BSC, becoming the first keeper in #Bundesliga history to do so against a single opponent. Wall. #BSCFCB pic.twitter.com/bMSmmo9Dpc — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 5, 2021

Benjamin Pavard - 8/10

The right-back was a rock throughout the game, single handedly nullifying Hertha Berlin's attacks down his flank. He completed three tackles and three interceptions.

Niklas Sule - 8/10

The Bayern Munich defender provided the pass to Muller that led to the assist for the goal with a lovely switch of play. He was completely faultless in defence all game and was very tidy in possession as well.

David Alaba - 7/10

A calm performance at the back from the Austrian. Alaba was beaten for pace a few times by the Hertha frontline but did well to recover each time. He won the most duels on the pitch for his side.

Lucas Hernandez - 7/10

Coming in for the rested Alphonso Davies, Hernandez did his job for the side to secure all three points. The full-back was guilty of losing possession the most for the Bavarians, but he did well defensively.

Joshua Kimmich - 8/10

A commanding performance from the Bayern Munich midfielder, as he dominated proceedings in the heart of the park. He continually drove his side forward with line-breaking passes and long balls from flank to flank.

Thomas Muller - 7/10

Muller provided the assist for Coman's goal with a simple pass to record his 10th league assist of the campaign. He struggled to keep up with the pace of the game, though, and gave away possession cheaply at times.

Serge Gnabry - 7/10

He had a fairly quiet evening as he was played alongside Muller in an uncharacteristic number 10 role. The German managed just one shot all game before he was replaced by Tolisso at the closing stages of the game.

Leroy Sane - 7.5/10

Leroy Sane was absolutely electric on the right-wing in the first half of the game. He constantly tore at the Hertha Berlin left-back and completed all the take ons he attempted.

Sane also won the penalty which Lewandowski failed to convert. He quietened as the game wore on and was substituted off in the 73rd minute.

Leroy Sané first 45 minutes against Hertha Berlin



1 penalty won

1 key pass

1 shot on goal

1/2 crosses

1/1 long balls

5/5 dribblings

8/8 ground duels won

30 touches



Very very good first half of Leroy. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F9xo0HxFmx — J (@PrimeHernxndez) February 5, 2021

Kingsley Coman - 8/10

The Frenchman scored the winning goal of the game with a strike from the edge of the box thanks to a deflection that gave the Hertha Berlin goalkeeper no chance. He was vivacious on the left flank and constantly put in useful crosses for his side.

Robert Lewandowski - 6/10

The Bayern Munich star missed an early first-half penalty, ending his ridiculous 17-straight penalties scored run in all competitions.

He got a good chance to score later in the first half, but guided his header wide. He failed to get the goal to make it a 10-game scoring run for himself.

Robert Lewandowski has missed his first penalty in over 2 years. He had scored 17 in a row since 27 January 2019 before missing against Hertha tonight. #BLonSL pic.twitter.com/ifV9maevdp — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) February 5, 2021

Ratings of Bayern Munich Substitutes

Douglas Costa - 6.5/10

The Brazilian spent less than 20 minutes on the pitch but was lively on the right flank, constantly taking on the opposition defenders.

Corentin Tolisso - 6.5/

The Bayern Munich midfielder came on to strengthen Bayern's midfield and ensure the win, and he did just that.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 6/10

The Bayern Munich striker came on late in the game and had no significant impact.