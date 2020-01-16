Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich prediction, preview, predicted XI and more | Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern Munich will be travelling to Berlin to take on Hertha

After a one-month winter break to mark the Christmas and new year festivities, action would return to the Bundesliga this weekend, with 18 clubs resuming hostilities in a bid to achieve their season objectives.

One of the fixtures would see Hertha Belin host defending champions Bayern Munich at the Olympiastadion on Sunday.

The hosts have had an average campaign to date and come into the clash in 12th place, having accrued 19 points from 17 matches. On the other hand, Bayern Munich have struggled to match the heights of previous seasons and would face an uphill task to successfully claim the crown for the 8th consecutive time.

The Bavarians find themselves in the unfamiliar position of 3rd, four points off the pace at the midway point and would need to start posting positive results to regain their spot at the summit.

Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on 26 occasions in the past and expectedly, Bayern Munich have the upper hand in fixtures between the pair.

They have won 18 and lost just two encounters, scoring 61 and conceding just 23, although the most recent fixture ended in a shock 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena on the opening day of the season.

Bayern Munich form guide: WWWLL

Hertha Berlin form guide: DWWDL

Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich Team News

Bayern Munich have been hit with a spate of injuries throughout the campaign and coach Hansi Flick is still without the services of a host of first-team players.

Long-term absentees Niklas Sule (Cruciate Ligament) and Lucas Hernandez (ankle) are still ruled out and they have been joined by recent additions Kingsley Coman (joint) and Javi Martinez (muscle tear).

Star striker Robert Lewandowski had a surgery in his groin last month and is a doubt, while the in-form Serge Gnabry also suffered Achilles concerns at the start of the month and might be unfit for the clash.

Injuries: Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman, Javi Martinez

Doubtful: Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry

Suspensions: Joshua Kimmich, Sarpreet Singh

Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara; Ivan Perisic, Thomas Muller, Phillippe Coutinho

Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich's dire start to their Bundesliga title defence led to the termination of Niko Kovac's contract after just 18 months in charge.

Since then, the Bavarians have seen an upturn in fortunes and went into the winter break on a run of four consecutive wins in all competitions.

Nothing less than a victory would be acceptable for Bayern Munich as more dropped points could see them lose further ground in their chase for the top spot.

They would be buoyed by the fact that their hosts have not been entirely convincing at home this season, having picked up just 10 points from a possible 24 so far, while Bayern Munich have lost just twice on their travels this term.

Although the potential absences of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry could limit their attacking prowess, Bayern should still have enough in the tank to dispatch Hertha Berlin on their own turf.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-3 Bayern Munich