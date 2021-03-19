Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hertha Berlin are set to play host to Bayer Leverkusen at the Olympiastadion on Sunday for their latest Bundesliga game.

Hertha Berlin come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund last Saturday at the Westfalenstadion. Second-half goals from midfielder Julian Brandt and talented young striker Youssoufa Moukoko ensured victory for Borussia Dortmund. Hertha Berlin had Czech Republic international Vladimir Darida sent off in the second-half.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Frank Kramer's Arminia Bielefeld last Sunday at the BayArena. Goals from Japanese midfielders Ritsu Doan and Masaya Okugawa sealed the deal for Arminia Bielefeld. Attacker Patrik Schick scored the consolation goal for Bayer Leverkusen.

Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen hold the advantage. They have won 11 games, lost eight and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. Bayer Leverkusen registered only one shot on target, despite having the likes of Patrik Schick, Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby on the field.

Hertha Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L-L-D

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L-D-D

Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin manager Pal Dardai will be unable to call upon the services of Belgian centre-back Dedryck Boyata, while midfielder Vladimir Darida is suspended.

There are doubts over the availability of young Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, left-back Marvin Plattenhardt, attacker Jessic Ngankam, experienced German midfielder Sami Khedira, Serbian winger Nemanja Radonjic and midfielders Eduard Lowen and Matteo Guendouzi

Injured: Dedryck Boyata

Doubtful: Nemanja Radonjic, Eduard Lowen, Sami Khedira, Marvin Plattenhardt, Jessic Ngankam, Matheus Cunha, Matteo Guendouzi

Suspended: Vladimir Darida

Bayer Leverkusen

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen will be without experienced Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger, Colombian right-back Santiago Arias, Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Dutch left-back Daley Sinkgraven and the Bender brothers; Sven and Lars. There are doubts over the availability of young Brazilian forward Paulinho.

Injured: Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Santiago Arias, Lukas Hradecky, Sven Bender, Lars Bender, Daley Sinkgraven

Doubtful: Paulinho

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Rune Jarstein, Lukas Klunter, Niklas Stark, Marton Dardai, Lucas Tousart, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Dodi Lukebakio, Mathew Leckie, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Krzysztof Piatek, Jhon Cordoba

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lennart Grill, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Nadiem Amiri, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay, Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick, Demarai Gray

Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Hertha Berlin are 16th in the Bundesliga table, level on points with 17th-placed Mainz. However, Pal Dardai's side will fancy their chances, with both Koln and Arminia Bielefeld only one point ahead of them.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are 6th in the Bundesliga table. Peter Bosz's side have won only one of their last five league games, with injuries not helping their cause.

Despite Bayer Leverkusen's struggles, they should be able to beat Hertha Berlin.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

