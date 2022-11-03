Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2022

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Hertha Berlin lock horns with Julian Nagelsmann's impressive Bayern Munich side at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Preview

Hertha Berlin are currently in 14th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the Bundesliga this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have improved after a slow start to their domestic campaign. The Bavarian giants eased past Inter Milan by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Hertha Berlin @HerthaBSC_EN



🏋️ Márton Dárdai

🏋️

🏋️ Jessic Ngankam

Kélian Nsona



#BSCFCB #HaHoHe Sandro Schwarz will have to do without the following players against Bayern:🏋️ Márton Dárdai🏋️ @sjovetic 🏋️ Jessic NgankamKélian Nsona Sandro Schwarz will have to do without the following players against Bayern:🏋️ Márton Dárdai🏋️ @sjovetic 🏋️ Jessic Ngankam🚑 Kélian Nsona#BSCFCB #HaHoHe https://t.co/aGJ1K7lTh0

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an impressive record against Hertha Berlin and have won 31 of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hertha Berlin's four victories.

After a run of only one victory in six matches against Hertha Berlin, Bayern Munich have won each of their last five matches against the home side.

After an unbeaten run of five games in the Bundesliga this season, Hertha Berlin have suffered defeat in two of their last three matches in the competition.

Hertha Berlin are unbeaten in their last four Bundesliga games at the Olympiastadion Berlin - their best streak at home in the competition since 2021.

Bayern Munich's 6-2 victory against FSV Mainz last week represented the third time the Bavarians have scored six goals in a Bundesliga game this season - the other teams in the competition have combined to produce only one such scoreline.

Bayern Munich have scored 24 goals in the Bundesliga this season - a record for the first 12 games in the competition.

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Bayern Munich have one of the best squads in the world at their disposal and can be virtually unstoppable on their day. Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane have been in impressive form this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Hertha Berlin can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-4 Bayern Munich

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serge Gnabry to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes