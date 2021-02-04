Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hertha Berlin host Bayern Munich on Friday in what is sure to be a long day at the office for the Berlin side.

Pal Dardai's team will go into the contest knowing that a Bayern Munich rout could see his side end the night in the relegation zone.

Hansi Flick, on the other hand, will be looking to extend his side's lead at the top of the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich currently sit seven points ahead of RB Leipzig on the table, as they march on towards the Bundesliga title.

Hertha could not be facing Bayern Munich at a worse time, with Dardai's side currently on a three-match losing streak. The Bavarians, on the other hand, will make it five wins in a row with a victory in Berlin.

Hertha will know that a draw against Bayern might be the best that they can hope for on Friday. However, Hansi Flick's men will be keen to put their opponents to the sword.

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

As expected, Bayern Munich has dominated recent meetings between the two sides. This fixture has not been kind to Hertha Berlin, who have won once in 18 tries against the Bavarians in recent years.

Bayern Munich have won three out of the last five meetings in the Bundesliga, including a 4-0 win earlier this season. Hertha earned their solitary win back in 2018.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Bayern Munich Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Team News

Corentin Tolisso has been suspended for breaching COVID-19 regulations

Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin have no new injury worries after their clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Dedryck Boyata is expected to return later this month after having suffered an ankle injury in December.

Javairo Dilrosun is still out following a knee injury he picked up last month. Marvin Plattenhardt and Jhon Cordoba remain doubtful for the game after picking up knocks last month.

The game will also come too soon for new signing Sami Khedira, who has not played for Juventus this season and is not match-fit.

Injured: Dedryck Boyata, Javairo Dilrosun

Doubtful: Marvin Plattenhardt, Jhon Cordoba, Sami Khedira

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich came out relatively unscathed from their victory over Hoffenheim at the weekend. Hansi Flick's men will go into Friday's fixture without any new injury worries.

The game comes too soon for the likes of Leon Goretzka, Tanguy Nianzou, Javi Martinez and Alexander Nubel, who are still recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, Corentin Tolisso has been left out of the squad due to disciplinary reasons.

Injured: Leon Goretzka, Tanguy Nianzou, Javi Martinez, Alexander Nubel

Doubtful: None

Suspended/Unavailable: Corentin Tolisso

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rune Jarstein; Lukas Klunter, Niklas Stark, Jordan Torunarigha, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar, Matteo Guendouzi; Dodi Lukebakio, Krzysztof Piatek, Matheus Cunha

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Marc Roca, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Prediction

This should be a fairly straightforward victory for Bayern Munich. The two teams couldn't come into this contest with more contrasting fortunes.

Hertha Berlin will be lucky to score against the Bavarians.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 0-4 Bayern Munich