Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Hertha Berlin are set to play Bayern Munich at the Olympiastadion on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Hertha Berlin come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Urs Fischer's Union Berlin in the Round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal. Goals from experienced attacker Andreas Voglsammer and centre-back Robin Knoche and an own goal from centre-back Niklas Stark secured the win for Union Berlin.

An own goal from midfielder Rani Khedira and a goal from Germany international Suat Serdar proved to be a mere consolation for Hertha Berlin.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, beat Steffen Baumgart's Koln 4-0 in the Bundesliga. A hat-trick from Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski and a goal from French midfielder Corentin Tolisso ensured victory for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich.

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost two and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich beating Hertha Berlin 5-0. Goals from experienced forward Thomas Muller and young midfielder Jamal Musiala and a hat-trick from superstar Robert Lewandowski sealed the deal for Bayern Munich.

Hertha Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-W-L-W

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-W-W

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Team News

Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin manager Tayfun Korkut will be unable to call upon the services of veteran Norwegian goalkeeper Rune Jarstein. There are doubts over the availability of former Manchester City and AS Monaco attacker and Montenegro international Stevan Jovetic, Danish goalkeeper Oliver Christensen and Norwegian left-back Fredrik Andre Bjorkan.

Injured: Rune Jarstein

Doubtful: Stevan Jovetic, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Oliver Christensen

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Leon Goretzka and Croatian right-back Josip Stanisic. Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Senegal international Bouna Sarr are both representing their nations at AFCON.

Injured: Alphonso Davies

Doubtful: Josip Stanisic, Leon Goretzka

Suspended: None

Not available: Bouna Sarr, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Alexander Schwolow, Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Dedryck Boyata, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Vladimir Darida, Myziane Maolida, Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar, Suat Serdar, Ishak Belfodil

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Corentin Tolisso, Marcel Sabitzer, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Hertha Berlin are currently 13th in the Bundesliga, and have won only two of their last five league games. They are only three points ahead of 16th-placed Arminia Bielefeld, and recent performances and results do not bode well for their future.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are top of the league, as expected. The Bavarians have once again been at their ruthless best this season, and it has become routine to see them thrash their opponents and Robert Lewandowski produce world-class performances regularly.

Bayern Munich will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 0-3 Bayern Munich

