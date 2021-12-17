Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Hertha Berlin on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Hertha Berlin are in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts suffered a 4-0 defeat against Mainz in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and will need to work hard to give Bayern Munich a run for their money. The away side eased past Greuther Furth by a 3-0 margin last week and will want a similar result in this match.

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have a good record against Hertha Berlin and have won 24 out of 44 matches played between the two teams. Hertha Berlin have managed 10 victories against Borussia Dortmund and will look to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Borussia Dortmund. Hertha Berlin struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Hertha Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-D-D-L

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-W-L

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Hertha Berlin need to win this game

Hertha Berlin

Suat Serdar, Kevin-Prince Boateng, and Stevan Jovetic are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game. Lukas Klunter and Rune Jarstein are also injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Rune Jarstein, Lukas Klunter

Doubtful: Suat Serdar, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Stevan Jovetic, Marton Dardai

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund have a good squad

Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham is serving a suspension in Bundesliga at the moment and will not be available for selection. Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoko, Manuel Akanji, and Thorgan Hazard are injured and are unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoko, Manuel Akanji

Doubtful: Thorgan Hazard, Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer, Marius Wolf, Raphael Guerreiro, Roman Burki

Suspended: Jude Bellingham

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Schwolow; Marvin Plattenhardt, Niklas Stark, Dedryck Boyata, Peter Pekarik; Santiago Ascacibar, Vladimir Darida, Marco Richter, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Davie Selke; Ishak Belfodil

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gregor Kobel; Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mats Hummels, Thomas Meunier; Mahmoud Dahoud, Axel Witsel, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt; Donyell Malen, Erling Haaland

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund will have to make do with a depleted squad this weekend but have a host of excellent players at their disposal. The likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Brandt can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Hertha Berlin can pack a punch on their day but have their work cut out for them against a formidable opponent. Borussia Dortmund are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi