Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022 

Hertha Berlin will host Freiburg at the Olympiastadion on Sunday (October 9) afternoon in the Bundesliga.

The Old Lady endured an abysmal start to their season, losing in the DFB-Pokal first round against second tier Eintracht Braunschweig. They have, however, strung together a positive run of results, recently holding Hoffenheim to a 1-1 draw at home, with Dodi Lukebakio scoring the equaliser just before the break.

Hertha are 14th in the standings with just seven points from eight games. They are just two points above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap this weekend.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are enjoying a brilliant run of form and will fancy themselves as early title contenders. They beat Mainz 2-1 in their last league game, thanks to first-half goals from Michael Gregoritsch and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh before beating Nantes 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

The visitors have picked up 17 points from eight games and sit joint-top of the Bundesliga standings. They will now look to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between Hertha and Freiburg. The hosts have won nine of these games, while the visitors have won ten. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

Freiburg have won four of their last five games in this fixture.

The Old Lady have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Hertha are one of five teams in the Bundesliga this season without a win at home.

Freiburg have picked up ten points from four games on the road this season. No other team in the German top flight have picked up more.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer have the best defensive record away from home in the Bundesliga this season, conceding only twice.

Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg Prediction

Hertha are on a run of three straight draws and have won just one league game all season. They are without a win at the Olympiastadion and could struggle here.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and are unbeaten in their last nine games across competitions. They have won five of their six away outings and are clear favourites for this one. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 0-2 Freiburg

Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five games.)

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes