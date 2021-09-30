Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Hertha Berlin are looking to pick themselves up from last weekend's humiliating loss to RB Leipzig when Freiburg come to the Olympiastadion on Sunday for a clash in the Bundesliga.

Die Alte Dame were on the receiving end of a 6-0 shellacking by Die Rotten Bullen in their last game, just a month after a resounding 5-0 demolition by Bayern Munich. It was their fourth loss in six games and with only six points in the bag, they are languishing in 12th place in the league table.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are in high spirits after outclassing Augsburg 3-0 in their last game, scoring thrice in the first-half through Lukas Kubler, Lucas Holer and Vincenzo Grifo to earn a huge win. Surprisingly, they've yet to lose this season, winning and drawing thrice each from six games.

Defending champions Bayern Munich are the only other team with an unbeaten record in the league right now.

Hertha Berlin vs Feiburg Head-To-Head

Hertha Berlin have beaten Freiburg only nine times from 29 games, while eight of those games have ended in defeats. Just over 40% of the clashes between the two sides have ended in a stalemate.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Freiburg Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg Team News

Hertha Berlin

Head coach Pal Dardai won't be able to call upon the services of Linus Gechter (groin), Lukas Klunter (shoulder injury), Myziane Maolida (hamstring) and Jordan Torunarigha (hamstring).

Rune Jarstein is recovering from COVID-19 and will remain in isolation.

On the bright side, Dedryck Boyata returns from a hamstring issue and is available for selection again.

Injured: Linus Gechter, Lukas Klunter, Myziane Maolida and Jordan Torunarigha

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Rune Jarstein

Freiburg

Freiburg have an injury-free squad, so manager Christian Streich has a large pool of players to choose from.

Jonathan Schmid is recovering from COVID-19 and will remain in isolation.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jonathan Schmid

Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin (3-4-2-1): Alexander Schwolow; Lucas Tousart, Marton Dardai, Niklas Stark; Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Vladimir Darida, Santiago Ascacíbar, Marvin Plattenhardt; Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Suat Serdar; Krzysztof Piatek.

Freiburg (5-4-1): Mark Flekken; Lukas Kubler, Nico Schlotterbeck, Philipp Lienhart, Manuel Gulde, Christian Gunter; Woo-yeong Jeong, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Vincenzo Grifo; Lucas Holer.

Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg Prediction

As good a side as Berlin are, their defense was ruthlessly exposed by a rampant Leipzig side. The visitors will be looking to pounce on their vulnerabilities and have some good attacking options to accomplish that too.

Berlin will fight tooth and nail but we're putting our money on Freiburg to prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 Freiburg

Edited by Vishal Subramanian