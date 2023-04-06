Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2023

Sixteenth-placed Hertha Berlin will entertain fifth-placed RB Leipzig at the Olympiastadion Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings and played out a 1-1 draw in their away game against Freiburg last Saturday. In-form striker Vincenzo Grifo put Freiburg ahead in the 52nd minute but the lead was short-lived as Jessic Ngankam pulled Hertha level in the 77th minute.

RB Leipzig resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 3-0 home defeat against Mainz. They bounced back well in the DFB Pokal as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Three defeats from their last four Bundesliga games have seen them drop to fifth place in the league table, trailing league leaders Bayern Munich by 10 points.

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two eastern German rivals have squared off just 13 times since 2016, with all meetings taking place in the Bundesliga. Leipzig have been the dominant side in these meetings with 11 wins to their name. The hosts have just one win and one game has ended in a draw.

The last 12 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals. The visitors have scored at least two goals in each of their 13 games against the hosts.

Leipzig have a 100% record in away games against Hertha, outscoring them 26-6 in six games.

Berlin are unbeaten in their last three home games, recording two wins. Leipzig, on the other hand, have lost their last three away games in all competitions.

The hosts have the third-worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 49 goals in 26 games. Leipzig have the third-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 49 goals in 26 games.

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Die Alte Dame have never picked up a point at home against the visitors and will be looking to improve upon that record. They head into the game on a three-game unbeaten run in home games which bodes well for them.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last four games in all competitions, which is a cause for concern. They produced a much-improved performance in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday compared to their 3-0 defeat in the league last Saturday.

Considering their dominance against the hosts in the Bundesliga and Hertha's inconsistencies this season, we are backing the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 RB Leipzig

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leipzig

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Timo Werner to score or assist any time - Yes

