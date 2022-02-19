Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

RB Leipzig will be aiming to strengthen their position in the top four places when they face Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday.

The Red Bulls, who are currently level on 34 points with three other sides in the Bundesliga table, are unbeaten in eight games against the hosts and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Hertha Berlin failed to find their feet last Saturday as they suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of rock-bottom SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

They have now failed to win any of their last six games in all competitions, claiming two draws and losing four in that time.

With 23 points from 22 games, Hertha Berlin are currently 14th in the Bundesliga standings, one point above Augsburg in the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig put on a resilient performance as they came from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

They now head to the Bundesliga where they have hit their stride once again, claiming four wins from their last five league outings.

With 34 points from 22 games, RB Leipzig are currently fourth on the log, level on points with Hoffenheim, Freiburg and Union Berlin.

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig Head-To-Head

RB Leipzig have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides. Hertha Berlin have managed just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: D-L-L-D-L

RB Leipzig Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig Team News

Hertha Berlin

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Nils-Jonathan Körber, Kelian Nsona, Dedryck Boyata, Oliver Christensen, Rune Jarstein and Márton Dárdai have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Kevin-Prince Boateng, Nils-Jonathan Körber, Kelian Nsona, Dedryck Boyata, Oliver Christensen, Rune Jarstein, Márton Dárdai

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Marcel Halstenberg is currently recuperating from a knee injury, while Willi Orban is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Marcel Halstenberg

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Willi Orban

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Linus Gechter, Maximilian Mittelstädt; Suat Serdar, Vladimir Darida, Santiago Ascacibar, Myziane Maolida; Ishak Belfodil, Stefan Jovetic

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol; Lukas Klostermann, Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs; Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig head into Sunday’s game as one of the most in-form sides in the Bundesliga, claiming four wins from their last five league games. They will fancy their chances against a struggling Hertha Berlin side who have failed to win any of their last six games. We are backing RB Leipzig to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 0-2 RB Leipzig

Edited by Peter P