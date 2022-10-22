Hertha Berlin vs Schalke Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2022

Hertha Berlin will host Schalke at the Olympiastadion on Saturday afternoon in another round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have struggled to pick up points under manager Sandro Schwarz, although performances have begun looking up. They were beaten 3-2 by RB Leipzig in their last game, heading into the break three goals down before Dodi Lukebakio and Stevan Jovetic got on the scoresheet in the second half.

Hertha sit 15th in the league table with eight points picked up so far and will hope to add to that tally on Sunday.

Schalke have endured a poor return to the top flight, prompting the dismissal of manager Frank Kramer after an abysmal run of results. They were beaten 3-0 by Hoffenheim in their last league outing and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin. They were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal by the same opponents, losing 5-1 on Tuesday.

The visitors sit 17th in the league table with just six points from 10 games. They are just two points above rock-bottom and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Hertha Berlin vs Schalke Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Hertha Berlin and Schalke. The hosts have won just 13 of those games while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been eight draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture after winning just one of their eight games prior.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Schalke have picked up just two points on the road this season. Only last-placed Bochum have picked up fewer.

The Old Lady have picked up four points on home turf this season, the second-fewest in the Bundesliga so far.

The hosts have the second-worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, with a goal concession tally of 24.

Hertha Berlin vs Schalke Prediction

Hertha are on a three-game winless streak and are without a win in their last five Bundesliga matches. They are winless at the Olympiastadion this season and could struggle here.

Schalke are on a four-game losing streak and have won just one league game all season. They have lost their last three competitive games on the road, scoring just one goal in that period whilst conceding 10 times.

We are backing the home side to win here.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 2-1 Schalke

Hertha Berlin vs Schalke Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hertha Berlin

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last six matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Schalke to concede first: YES (The visitors have conceded the first goal in five of their last six matches)

