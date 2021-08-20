Hertha Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Hertha Berlin will host Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga this Saturday, and the hosts will hope to put their opening day defeat behind them.

Wolfsburg narrowly won their opening game of the season against newcomers VfL Bochum under new manager Mark van Bommel.

Hertha Berlin will look to make home advantage count and pick up their first points of the season.

The capital club suffered a shock 3-1 defeat against Koln on the opening day and need to bounce back quickly to avoid a slump, which is exactly what happened in the 2020-21 season.

Hertha Berlin vs Wolfsburg Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two teams isn’t heavily one-sided as Hertha Berlin have won the fixture 17 times, while Wolfsburg have won on 15 occasions.

There have been quite a lot of draws as both teams have shared the points 12 times. In recent times, Wolfsburg have lost just once out of their last five games against Hertha.

Hertha Berlin form guide: L

Wolfsburg form guide: W

Hertha Berlin vs Wolfsburg Team News

Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin manager Pal Dardai will be without the duo of Krzysztof Piatek and Rune Jarstein for the clash against Wolfsburg.

The Hungarian explained that Matheus Cunha has returned to training, and he will make a late call on his involvement.

Injured: Krzysztof Piatek, Rune Jarstein

Doubtful: Matheus Cunha

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Mark van Bommel has revealed that Paulo Otavio, Bartosz Bialek and William are unavailable.

Felix Nmecha and Aster Vranckx have started training with the rest of the squad, but are not expected to play.

🗣 Mark van Bommel: Paulo #Otavio, Bartosz #Bialek, and #William will have to wait until they are able to return. Felix #Nmecha and Aster #Vranckx, on the other hand, are already taking part in team training. Apart from that, they are all fit for Saturday.#BSCWOB pic.twitter.com/njaVGaErIc — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) August 19, 2021

Injured: Paulo Otavio, Bartosz Bialek, William

Doubtful: Felix Nmecha, Aster Vranckx

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin vs Wolfsburg Predicted Lineups

Hertha Berlin predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Marton Dardai, Marvin Plattenhardt; Kevin-Prince Boateng, Santiago Ascacibar, Lucas Tousart; Dodi Lukebakio, Stefan Jovetic, Suat Serdar

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Jerome Roussillion, John Brooks, Maxence Lacroix, Kevin Mbabu; Xaver Schlager, Max Arnold; Ridle Baku, Max Philipp, Renato Steffen; Wout Weghorst

Hertha Berlin vs Wolfsburg Prediction

We expect Hertha Berlin to bounce back after their opening day defeat, but a draw is the best result they can get against a well-drilled Wolfsburg side.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-1 Wolfsburg

