Hertha BSC vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hertha BSC will look to stop their Bundesliga rut when they host second-placed RB Leipzig at the Olympiastadion on Sunday.

Hertha are without a win in their last seven league games, and have picked up just two points from those games.

That has left them in 16th place, with just 18 points from 21 games. Arminia Bielefeld, who are only below Hertha because of goal difference, will have a game in hand once Hertha play this game.

Given that situation, it is imperative for Pal Dardai to start putting points on the board again. Last week, they cut a string of losses with a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart. Dardai will hope that point is the base for bigger things to come.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie in Budapest. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane capitalized on awful defensive errors from Leipzig to put Julian Nagelsmann's side to the sword.

Last week in the Bundesliga, Leipzig beat Augbsurg 2-1 thanks to a quickfire spell in the first half, when Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku scored for them.

Hertha BSC vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

Leipzig have won seven of the 10 games that they have played against Hertha, losing just two of those.

Leipzig came from behind to beat Hertha 2-1 in the reverse fixture that took place in October.

Hertha BSC form guide: D-L-L-L-L

RB Leipzig form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Hertha BSC vs RB Leipzig Team News

Hertha BSC

The hosts could be without Jhon Cordoba, Dedryck Boyata, Javairo Dilrosun, Marvin Plattenhardt and Jordan Torunarigha due to injuries.

Sami Khedira could start in midfield.

Injured: Jhon Cordoba, Dedryck Boyata, Javairo Dilrosun, Marvin Plattenhardt, Jordan Torunarigha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg and Konrad Laimer are all injured and will play no part in this game.

Injured: Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg, Konrad Laimer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha BSC vs RB Leipzig Predicted XIs

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rune Jarstein; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Omar Alderete, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Lucas Tousart, Sami Khedira, Matteo Guendouzi; Dodi Lukebakio, Krysztof Piatek, MatheusCunha

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg; Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino; Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku; Yussuf Poulsen

Hertha BSC vs RB Leipzig Prediction:

We are predicting an easy Leipzig win in this game, with Hertha struggling for form.

That defeat against Liverpool wasn't for want of a good performance from Leipzig. They were simply undone by their own elementary errors. We are backing them to bounce back in style.

Prediction: Hertha BSC 0-3 RB Leipzig