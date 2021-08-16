Heung-min Son proves he can be Tottenham’s main man as Spurs beat Manchester City without Harry Kane

Everyone who predicted a disastrous 2021-22 campaign for Tottenham Hotspur better start revising their notes following Spurs' splendid start to the season.

In what was Nuno Espirito Santo’s debut game in charge, Spurs produced a very professional performance against Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

An early second-half strike from Heung-min Son was enough to secure an important victory for the North London outfit in a game that had been dominated by news of Harry Kane’s absence.

The Tottenham skipper is angling for a move to Manchester City and was not in Sunday’s matchday squad. However, his teammates still played with enthusiasm, fight and poise to down Pep Guardiola’s side.

No Kane, no problem for Spurs

In the absence of Kane, several players stepped up to be counted. Aside from scoring the only goal of the game, Son was a lively presence throughout the 90 minutes. The South Korean is still working his way to regaining full match fitness and he was sometimes sloppy in possession. However, he was Spurs’ biggest threat up front.

Meanwhile, Japhet Tanganga was equally impressive at right-back as he held his own against Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish on the flanks.

In the long term, Tottenham will need to find a solution to the Kane saga – whether he leaves or stays. However, the team managed to cope without him and had no trouble dealing with Manchester City on Sunday.

Son proves he can be Tottenham’s main man

Tottenham have been very reliant on Kane in recent years and his goals have been important in keeping the club in the top-six of the Premier League.

In Son, though, Spurs possess a player who has no ego, works hard and is committed. The South Korean never shies away from putting everything on the line for the benefit of his team.

“Sonny and the talent he has is amazing,” Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said after the victory over Manchester City, as quoted by Football London. “I truly believe that he is versatile enough to play and develop the tasks in all the positions at the front."

"He's dynamic, has speed and he knows the game. Like I said before, Sonny is in the moment where he knows and he can find the gaps, the spaces and he's a killer," added Nuno Espirito Santo.

As it stands, even if Kane eventually leaves, Tottenham fans will know that they have the perfect man to step into his shoes as be their new talisman. Son is already proving that he can be the club’s main man.

