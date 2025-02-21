Hibernian vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

Hibernian welcome leaders Celtic on Saturday in the 27th round of games in the First phase of the Scottish Premiership. The two sides are in the first half of the points table.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic continued their march towards another domestic title with a 3-0 home win over Dundee United last weekend. Callum McGregor and Jota scoored inside the opening 35 minutes before Adam Idah completed the demolition job six minutes from time.

However, the Bhoys are coming into this fixture with a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League knockout play-offs. Following a 2-1 home defeat in the first leg, Rodgers' side took the lead in Bavaria just after the hour mark through a Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn strike.

With extra time looming, Alphonso Davies broke Celtic hearts with a 94th-minute equaliser to seal the tie and a place in the Round of 16 next month.

Meanwhile, David Gray's Hibernian are coming off a goalless league draw at St. Mirren last week. They are fifth in the standings, with 34 points from 26 games, winning eight, a whopping 35 points behind the runaway leaders, who have won 22 of their 26 games and are 13 points clear at the top.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Hibernian-Celtic Scottish Premiership clash at Easter Road:

Hibernian vs Celtic head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 73 meetings across competitions, Celtic have a dominating 47-9 lead, including a win in their last league visit to Easter Road.

Hibs have won just once in their last 24 meetings across competitions against Rodgers' side, losing 16.

Hibs are unbeaten in seven home games across competitions, winning five, including the last three.

Celtic have won 21 of their 24 home games across competitions this season, losing once (to Bayern.)

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Hibernian: D-W-W-D-W; Celtic: D-W-L-W-W

Hibernian vs Celtic prediction

Both sides have had decent seasons, especially Celtic, who are well on course for another domestic title. Although Hibs have the longest current unbeaten run in the league - 10 games (winning six) - their head-to-head record against the Bhoys doesn't inspire much confidence.

While Celtic have been nearly flawless at home this season, they have also been a force to reckon with on the road. Following their weekend exploits at Bayern, expect the Scottish leaders to return to winning ways.

Prediction: Hibernian 0-2 Celtic

Hibernian vs Celtic betting tips

Tip-1: Celtic to win

Tip-2: Celtic to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in their last two league outings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: The Bhoys' last 10 games have had at least two goals.

