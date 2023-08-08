Hibernian vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023

Hibernian host Luzern at the Easter Road on Thursday (August 10) in the first leg of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Hibees are looking to make their first appearance at a major tournament since 2008. In the last round of the qualifiers, the Scottish outfit fought back from a first-leg deficit to thump Andorran side Inter Club d'Escaldes.

Hibernian lost 2-1 in Andorra la Vella in a shock result but recovered to thrash the minnows 6-1 at home to wipe out the deficit. Martin Boyle and Josh Campbell struck braces while Christian Doidge and Elie Youan scored, too, as Hibernian were 6-0 up by the 65th minute. Luis Angel de la Torre Navarro pulled one back for the visitors in the 83rd minute but it was too little too late.

However, the Edinburgh side were quickly brought back to earth following their big win. They lost 3-2 to St. Mirren on their own backyard just days later on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership.

Meanwhile, Luzern prevailed 3-2 on aggregate in a closely fought tie with Djurgardens. The Swiss side came from behind to win the first leg 2-1 but drew 1-1 in the return, which was enough for them to advance.

Like Hibernian, Luzern, too, lost in the league at the weekend, losing 2-1 to St. Gallen, for their first top-flight loss of the season.

Hibernian vs Luzern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Luzern have lost three of their last five away games in the European qualifiers.

Hibernian are unbeaten in seven home games in the European qualifiers.

Hibernian have lost two of their three competitive games this season.

Luzern have lost once in five games this season.

Hibernian vs Luzern Prediction

Hibernian's last game in Europe ended in a big win, which should inspire them ahead of this clash. However, the Swiss team have far more experience and have the ability to exploit Hibernian's shaky defence. Expect a narrow win for the away side.

Prediction: Hibernian 1-2 Luzern

Hibernian vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luzern

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes