Hibernian vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Hibernian will invite Midtjylland to Easter Road in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round on Thursday. They met in Denmark last week and played out a 1-1 draw. Jamie McGrath gave Hibs an early lead before Aral Şimşir equalized for the Wolves in the second half.

The hosts have enjoyed a week's rest for this match and will only get their Scottish Premiership campaign underway later this week. In their previous appearance in the Europa League qualifiers against a Danish team, they were eliminated from the second round on penalties by Brondby.

Midtjylland, meanwhile, bounced back from the draw in the first leg with a 6-2 home triumph over Sønderjyske in the Danish Superliga on Monday, recording their first win of the season. Franculino Djú bagged a hat-trick and also picked up an assist in the game.

Hibernian vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The Hibees are unbeaten at home in competitive games since November.

Hibs have lost just one of their last eight home games in European qualifiers, with that loss registered against Aston Villa in the 2023-24 season.

The visitors have scored 10 goals in three competitive games this season.

The Wolves have lost just one of their last nine games in European qualifiers.

The visitors have won just one of their last five competitive away games. They have scored one goal apiece in three games in that period.

Hibs have scored at least two goals in their 10 home games in 2025 thus far. They have scored at least three goals in three of their last five home games in European qualifiers.

Hibernian vs Midtjylland Prediction

The Hibs will play their first competitive match of the season at home on Thursday and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They have lost two of their last nine home games in European qualifiers, and one of those losses was against a Danish team, Brondby, in 2016.

Ulvene recorded their first win of the season on Monday, scoring six goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have won just one of their last nine away games in European qualifiers, which is a cause for concern.

The visitors have a better recent record in European competitions and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Hibernian 1-2 Midtjylland

Hibernian vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Midtjylland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

