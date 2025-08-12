Hibernian vs Partizan Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August 2025

Hibernian welcome Partizan to Easter Road on Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie. The Scottish Premiership side lead 2-0 after their comfortable victory in Serbia last week. Martin Boyle fired them in front 40 minutes after the kick-off, before doubling their advantage from the penalty spot midway through the second stanza.
Partizan played with 10 men for much of the game as Vukasin Durdevic was sent off in the 34th minute, handing their visitors a numerical advantage for almost an hour.
The Serbian side need to win by at least three goals to stand a chance of reaching the playoffs, something that is not impossible. In just the previous stage of the qualifiers, Partizan crushed Ukrainian side Oleksandriya 4-0 at home, but they haven't won by a three-goal margin on the road since beating Montenegrin side Rudar Pljevlja 3-0 in the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League first qualifying round.
Hibernian, after back-to-back wins, were held to a 2-2 draw by Kilmarnock in the Scottish league at the weekend. Rocky Bushiri and Elie Youan netted apiece in the first half to give them a healthy advantage, but the visitors responded with two goals of their own to peg Hibs back in a stalemate.
Hibernian vs Partizan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be just the second clash between the sides.
- Hibernian have faced a Serbian team on three occasions in the past, winning once and losing twice.
- After going seven games without a loss, Hibernian have been defeated in their last two home games in Europe: 5-0 vs Aston Villa and 2-1 vs Midtjylland.
- Partizan have won just one of their last seven games on the road, although it came on their most recent trip: 2-0 vs Oleksandriya in the Conference League second qualifying round.
- Hibernian are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions.
Hibernian vs Partizan Prediction
Partizan's away struggles mean it's unlikely to see them win by three goals in Edinburgh. They will likely come flying out of the blocks in the hopes of bagging two goals and pushing the game all the way to a penalty shootout, but Hibernian should be able to weather the storm.
Prediction: Hibernian 1-1 Partizan
Hibernian vs Partizan Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes