Hibernians vs Rigas prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Hibernians will invite Rigas to the MFA Centenary Stadium in the second leg of their third-round UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie on Thursday.

The first leg in Latvia ended in a 1-1 draw. Thaylor Lubanzadio picked up two yellow cards just 27 minutes into the game and was sent off. The numerical disadvantage proved to be their undoing as Andrej Ilic scored an equalizing goal in the 85th minute after Dunstan Vella opened the scoring in the 39th minute.

The hosts have had a week's rest to prepare for this decisive second-leg tie while Rigas suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Super Nova in their Latvian Higher League fixture on Sunday.

Both sides began their campaigns in the Champions League qualifiers and the hopes of European football for a side that faces a defeat here will be over.

Hibernians vs Rigas Head-to-Head

The first leg fixture at the Daugava National Stadium in Latvia was the first time the two sides had crossed paths across all competitions. With the game ending in a 1-1 draw, both sides have an opportunity to take the lead in their head-to-head record here.

Hibernians form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-L

Rigas form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Hibernians vs Rigas Team News

Hibernians

There are no reported absentees for the home team on account of injuries, though they will be one man down because of a suspension. Thaylor Lubanzadio picked up a couple of yellow cards in the first leg and will miss this game through suspension.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Thaylor Lubanzadio.

Unavailable: None.

Rigas

Tomas Simkovic has rejoined the club but is ineligible to play in this fixture. Artūrs Zjuzins was taken off the pitch in the 33rd minute of the first half after picking up a yellow card following a rash challenge. He is also set to serve a suspension here.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Artūrs Zjuzins.

Unavailable: Tomas Simkovic.

Hibernians vs Rigas Predicted XIs

Hibernians (4-3-3): Ibrahim Kone(GK); Ferdinando Apap, Dunstan Vella, Gonzalo Llerna, Gabri; Rodolfo Soares, Jake Grech, Ali Diakite; Daneel Abela, Yunusa Muritala, Tereence Groothusen.

Rigas FS (3-5-2): Pavels Steinbours (GK); Elvis Stuglis, Žiga Lipušček, Vladislavs Fjodorovs; Stefan Panic, Tom Saric, Petr Mareš, Deniss Rakels, Alfusainey Jatta; Emerson Santana, Andre Ilic.

Hibernians vs Rigas Prediction

Hibernians scored three goals in their last home game in the qualifiers and will be hopeful of a similarly prolific outing here. Rigas failed to score in their previous away game in the qualification campaign while also suffering a defeat in their previous league outing.

Home advantage usually comes into play in these fixtures, so the hosts should be able to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Hibernians 2-1 Rigas

