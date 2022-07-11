Hibernians vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23 

Hibernians will entertain Shamrock Rovers at the MFA Centenary Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first-round qualifying fixture on Tuesday.

The first leg in Ireland last week ended in a comprehensive 3-0 win for Shamrock Rovers, so they already have a foot in the next round. Ronan Finn, Dylan Billy Watts and Rory Gaffney were on the scoresheet in the first leg and will be one of the first names on the teamsheet in this game.

Shamrock Rovers had their league game against Shelbourne postponed to accommodate the fixtures and will travel to Malta well-rested. Hibernians also had a week's rest to prepare for the game as the Maltese Premier League is yet to kick off for the 2022-23 season.

Hibernians vs Shamrock Rovers Head-to-Head

The first leg encounter between the two sides at the Tallaght Stadium was the first meeting between the two teams across all competitions.

Hibernians form guide (all competitions): L-D-L

Shamrock Rovers form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Hibernians vs Shamrock Rovers Team News

Hibernians

There are no reported injuries for the home team here but they will be without the services of as many as three players for the second leg. Andrei Agius, Ferdinando Apap and Bjorn Kristensen received bans in their loss to Riga FC in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers last season.

Jake Grech served his suspension in the first leg and is in contention to start here.

Injured: None.

Suspended: Andrei Agius, Ferdinando Apap, Bjorn Kristensen.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shamrock Rovers

The Irish side are dealing with a few injuries at the moment. Jack Byrne, Graham Burke, and Neil Farrugia have not traveled to Malta with the squad for the second leg.

Injured: Jack Byrne, Graham Burke, Neil Farrugia.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hibernians vs Shamrock Rovers Predicted XIs

Hibernians (4-4-2): Ibrahim Kone (GK); Lorenzo Fonseca, Gonzalo Llerna, Dunstan Vella, Zachary Grech; Thaylor, Ali Diakite, Dunsten Vella, Ayrton Attard; Jurgen Degabriele, Tereence Groothusen.

Shamrock Rovers (5-3-2): Alan Mannus (GK); Andrew Lyons, Sean Gannon, Lee Grace, Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes; Richard Towell, Gary O'Neill, Ronan Finn; Rory Gaffney, Aaron Greene.

Hibernians vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

Andrea Pisanu has been announced as the new head coach for the home team and it remains to be seen how the team will perform under the tutelage of a new manager.

Shamrock Rovers were dominant in the first leg and we expect them to be the better side in this fixture as well. We expect the hosts to score at least a goal but the visitors should face no problems in recording a win.

Prediction: Hibernians 1-2 Shamrock Rovers

