Hidden Numbers From Real Madrid’s Win Over Bayern

Real Madrid's performances in the Champions League often seem to transcend normal expectations and logic. There's a certain inexplicable magic to their success. Year after year, the club crafts a new chapter of folklore, surpassing historical achievements with a regularity that captivates observers.

Real Madrid's savior: Joselu

Real Madrid v FC Bayern München: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Real Madrid’s latest protagonist in what can only be described as a saga of miracles. Before the pivotal clash, Joselu had netted braces in 12 professional games. However, it was his 13th brace that truly captured the essence of Bernabeu's flair for the dramatic.

Against Bayern Munich, he allowed the German giants a glimpse of hope before ruthlessly snatching it away, securing his team's progression in their quest for a 15th Champions League trophy.

The Genius: Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid v FC Bayern München: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Carlo Ancelotti, the mastermind behind this season's campaign, continues to cement his status as a managerial titan. Under his guidance, Los Blancos has consistently reached the Champions League semi-finals every season—five seasons, five semi-finals, and three finals thus far.

Ancelotti is now on the brink of an almost mythical achievement: potentially clinching his fifth Champions League title as a manager, adding to the two he won as a player with AC Milan.

Should Ancelotti lead Los Blancos to victory at Wembley, he will stand second only to Real Madrid itself in Champions League titles won. Remarkably, Ancelotti maintains an undefeated record against Bayern Munich and has recently surpassed Thomas Tuchel’s record of never losing at the Bernabéu. He also holds the record for the most wins against Pep Guardiola, his famed coaching adversary.

The Timeless Toni Kroos

Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

The seemingly immortal midfielder wearing the number eight jersey, Toni Kroos is poised to participate in his seventh Champions League final. Should Los Blancos triumph in London, Kroos could equal Francisco Gento’s record of six European Cup victories, intertwining his legacy with those of the greatest to have ever graced the game.

Kroos’s recent performance against Bayern was excellent, showcasing why he's regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world. His ability to control the game’s tempo and deliver when it matters most encapsulates the ethos of the Galacticos in the Champions League.