Highest-scoring Arsenal XI in Premier League history

Arsenal are one of only four clubs to win at least three titles in the Premier League era. The Gunners were a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League in the late 90s and 2000s. But they have been a pale shadow of their illustrious selves in recent years.

Last season, Arsenal failed to qualify for Europe for the first time in more than two decades. The Gunners started their 2021-22 campaign on a disastrous note, losing their first three games; they are now up to eleventh after seven games.

Considering their pedigree and rich history, many fine goalscorers across positions have turned up for Arsenal over the years, especially in the Premier League. On that note, here's a look at the Gunners' highest-scoring XI in the Premier League era.

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt or Premier League unless otherwise stated.

Arsenal's top scorers by position in the Premier League era

# Goalkeeper - Jens Lehman (0 goals)

David Seaman is arguably one of Arsenal's greatest goalkeepers.

The 58-year-old won three league titles (two in the Premier League era) with the Gunners. Seaman made close to 350 Premier League appearances, with all but 19 of them coming with Arsenal.

Gunners @Gunnersc0m 18 years ago today, David Seaman pulled off one of the greatest saves in football history 🤯 18 years ago today, David Seaman pulled off one of the greatest saves in football history 🤯https://t.co/XpRwNGTnhl

Seaman, who also won four FA Cup titles, kept 141 clean sheets in the Premier League. Only three other goalkeepers have kept more shutouts in the competition than the Englishman.

# Left-back - Ashley Cole (8 goals)

Ashley Cole scored a few Premier League goals for Arsenal.

Ashley Cole is one of the finest full-backs of the Premier League era. The 40-year-old is a three-time Premier League winner, winning league titles with both Arsenal (1) and Chelsea (2).

Cole, a quintessential modern-day full-back, first made his name during his stint with Arsenal in the early 2000s. Though he didn't score in the Gunners' historic Invincibles campaign in 2003-04, Cole did provide four assists.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Ashley Cole retires from football.One of a handful of English players in the history of the game, who was in the world’s top 3 in his position for 10 years+.Also one of the pioneers of the modern forward-thinking full back in the early 2000s.True legend of the sport 👏👏👏 Ashley Cole retires from football.One of a handful of English players in the history of the game, who was in the world’s top 3 in his position for 10 years+.Also one of the pioneers of the modern forward-thinking full back in the early 2000s.True legend of the sport 👏👏👏 https://t.co/2EmvZBDXjg

In his most prolific Premier League campaign for Arsenal, Cole scored thrice in the 2000-01 season in only 17 games.

# Centre-back - Laurent Koscielny (22 goals)

Laurent Koscielny scored a lot of Premier League goals.

Laurent Koscielny is Arsenal's most prolific goalscoring defender in the Premier League era. The Frenchman enjoyed a successful nine-season stint in North London, making over 250 league appearances.

Despite the Gunners being underwhelming in the Premier League during this period, Koscielny was one of their rare bright sparks. Koscielny scored at least two league goals in each of his nine Premier League campaigns with Arsenal.

Arsenal @Arsenal Laurent Koscielny: the first Arsenal defender to score 20 @premierleague goals ⚽️Which has been your favourite so far? 🤔 Laurent Koscielny: the first Arsenal defender to score 20 @premierleague goals ⚽️Which has been your favourite so far? 🤔 https://t.co/bYw6rdN2Fa

The 36-year-old was also solid at the other end, helping the Gunners keep 90 clean sheets in the Premier League.

# Centre-back - Thomas Vermaelen (13 goals)

Thomas Vermaelen (left) had a decent Premier League stint.

Thomas Vermaelen may not be the most well-known centre-back to have turned up for Arsenal. But the Belgian will be remembered by the club faithful for scoring key Premier League goals during his five-season stint at the club.

Vermaelen netted 13 league goals in five seasons at Arsenal, with the goals coming in only two campaigns (seven in 2009-10 and six in 2011-12).

WhoScored.com @WhoScored GRAPHIC: Thomas Vermaelen - Premier League statitistics since 2009/10 http://t.co/KvnDW6H6z0 GRAPHIC: Thomas Vermaelen - Premier League statitistics since 2009/10 http://t.co/KvnDW6H6z0

Now in the J-League with Vissel Kobe, Vermaelen went on to win four La Liga and one Champions League with Barcelona following his Arsenal stint, before moving to Japan.

# Right-back - Lee Dixon (9 goals)

Lee Dixon was a goalscoring full-back for Arsenal.

Lee Dixon is one of Arsenal's most successful full-backs in the Premier League. The 57-year-old is a four-time English league winner with the Gunners, with two of these titles coming in the Premier League era.

Dixon made over 300 appearances in the competition for Arsenal, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists. He scored some spectacular goals during his career, including a few from distance. His most prolific Premier League campaign with Arsenal was in 1999-00, when he netted three times.

With 619 appearances across competitions, Dixon is the fourth-most capped player in Arsenal's history.

