Highest-scoring Chelsea XI in Premier League history

Chelsea are one of the most successful teams in the Premier League era. They have won five titles in the competition, all since their takeover by billionaire Roman Abramovich in the early 2000s.

It is no surprise that Chelsea have not hesitated to spend the big bucks to land quality players who have scored goals galore in the Premier League. The Blues had prolific scorers even before the arrival of Abramovich as well.

On that note, here's a look at Chelsea's most prolific goalscoring XI in the Premier League era. Without further ado, let's get started:

Goalkeeper - Petr Cech (0 goals)

Petr Cech has been a standout performer for Chelsea.

Only a handful of goalkeepers have scored in the Premier League, including one who played for Chelsea. However, no goalkeeper has scored in the Premier League for the Blues. So we've gone with Petr Cech, one of the finest custodians to have graced the competition.

Cech has played over 400 games in the Premier League, including 333 for Chelsea. The former Czech international has played a key role in four of the Blues' five Premier-League winning campaigns.

Premier League @premierleague "It's an unbelievable personal milestone. I always believe in the work that I'm doing every day, and that one day it was going to turn" @PetrCech on his 200th #PL clean sheet "It's an unbelievable personal milestone. I always believe in the work that I'm doing every day, and that one day it was going to turn" @PetrCech on his 200th #PL clean sheet https://t.co/bMsuCXyVWF

The 39-year-old is the only goalkeeper to keep over 200 clean sheets in the Premier League, a tally that includes 166 for Chelsea. The now-retired Cech works as an advisor at the Blues.

# Left-back - Marcos Alonso (23 goals)

Marcos Alonso is a prolific goalscoring defender.

Marcos Alonso is one of the most prolific goalscoring defenders in Premier League history.

The 30-year-old left-back has played over 150 games in the competition with three different clubs. But most of his Premier League appearances have come with Chelsea, with whom Alonso has won his lone English top-flight title. He has scored at least two league goals in each of his five full campaigns with Chelsea.

Alonso, a dead-ball specialist, opened his account for the season by scoring Chelsea's 50th direct free-kick goal in the Premier League.

In six league appearances in the ongoing season, the Spaniard has also tallied an assist.

# Centre-back - John Terry (41 goals)

John Terry is a Chelsea legend.

John Terry is one of the most successful and goalscoring defenders in the history of the Premier League.

Terry has scored at least one league goal in each of his last 17 Premier League campaigns, after going scoreless in his first four. The 40-year-old has won all five Premier League titles with Chelsea as the club's captain, a record in the league's history.

The Blues @TheBlues___ John Terry has now won 5 Premier League titles as captain. No player has done this more in PL history. #CFC John Terry has now won 5 Premier League titles as captain. No player has done this more in PL history. #CFC https://t.co/2MJ7DHEzyn

He had a presence at both ends of the field. In his most prolific Premier League campaign (2011-12), Terry scored six times. Though Chelsea didn't win the league that year, they captured their first Champions League title.

# Centre-back - Branislav Ivanovic (22 goals)

Branislav Ivanovic was a prolific scorer for Chelsea.

Branislav Ivanovic is another prolific goalscoring defender in the history of the Premier League. He played most of his 274 games in the competition with Chelsea, with whom he won three Premier League titles.

Now a free agent, Ivanovic formed a formidable central-defensive partnership with Terry for almost a decade. The Serb scored all of his 22 Premier League goals for the Blues.

Premier League @premierleague At 36 years & 240 days old, Branislav Ivanovic became the oldest outfield player to debut for a #PL side since Peter Crouch for Burnley in February 2019 (38y & 3d) #WBABUR At 36 years & 240 days old, Branislav Ivanovic became the oldest outfield player to debut for a #PL side since Peter Crouch for Burnley in February 2019 (38y & 3d)#WBABUR https://t.co/vhr0ovKPcj

Ivanovic, who was also renowned for his tackling prowess and blocking ability, enjoyed his best Premier League season in 2014-15. He scored four league goals and assisted six in the Blues' triumphant campaign.

# Right-back - Dan Petrescu (17 goals)

Dan Petrescu was a goalscoring full-back for Chelsea.

Long before Chelsea became a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League, Dan Petrescu scored goals galore while galloping down the right flank. The former Romania international spent five of his ten-season Premier League career with Chelsea, for whom he scored 17 times in the competition.

In his most prolific Premier League campaign in 1997-98, Petrescu scored five goals and provided an assist to help Chelsea finish fourth. He also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Southampton in the Premier League.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra