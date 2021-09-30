Highest-scoring Chelsea XI of all time

Popular, successful, and potent: Chelsea FC is one of the most successful clubs in the last two decades. Many will certainly be quick to point hands to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich as the reason behind these successes, and they wouldn't be entirely wrong.

Since Abramovich brought his hands-on business approach to Stamford Bridge, the Blues have grown from strength to strength. They have won 20 trophies since the Russian oligarch bought the club in 2003. Yet the Chelsea outfit before Abramovich came on board wasn't doing horribly either. Sure, there were financial constraints and debts, but on the field, the Blues were reasonably strong.

After turbulent seasons in the 70s and 80s, the club's performances on the pitch stabilized in the 90s under previous owner Ken Bates. In the decade before the turn of the millennium, Chelsea took the world by storm, winning six trophies domestically and continentally. Even before the 70s, the Blues won the First Division title, the FA Cup, and the Community Shield.

Some of the players featured on this list have come under Abramovich's era. But there are a few whose goalscoring records in their respective positions have not been touched in decades.

Without further ado, let's look at the top all-time goal-scorers in every position in Chelsea's 4-3-3 formation, starting with Petr Cech.

Goalkeeper: Petr Cech - 0 goals

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2

While many goalies have had the privilege of scoring a goal for their club, no Chelsea goalkeeper has ever done so. Now a technical and performance advisor for Chelsea, Petr Cech is a Blues legend. Joining the Blues in 2004, just after Abramovich took the reigns, the Czech would go on to reach 100 clean sheets in just 180 appearances.

Petr Cech @PetrCech 17years to date I signed my first contract with .@chelseafc ... The rest is history! 17years to date I signed my first contract with .@chelseafc ... The rest is history! https://t.co/T02Tr7fAjW

Cech has won the Premier League Golden Glove four times with Chelsea. He also aided the club with back-to-back Premier League wins, eventually concluding his Chelsea playing career with over 10 trophies.

Left-back: Tommy Law - 19 goals

Tommy Law

He wasn't exactly known for the blistering pace or the dashing accelerations that most full-backs have in abundance these days. Tommy Law was quite skilled at penalties. In fact, most of his 19 goals scored for Chelsea in 318 appearances came from penalties.

Defending was Law's strong suit. He was an efficient interceptor of the ball and had great positional awareness during defensive plays. His distribution from the left-back position was sublime and essential for Chelsea in the 14 years he spent at the club.

Center-back: John Terry - 67 goals

John Terry

One of the most popular and successful captains of the Blues, John Terry's 19-year stint at Chelsea saw him score 67 goals. This is the highest for any Chelsea defender in history. Having started his professional career with the club in 1998, Terry led Chelsea to 14 trophies. This includes a Champions League title and a Europa League title.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC John Terry made his 717th and final Chelsea appearance on this day one year ago... John Terry made his 717th and final Chelsea appearance on this day one year ago... https://t.co/A02Dd3ZGTe

Known for his physical and commanding presence at the back, Terry's skill in the air helped score from set pieces. While he was less agile than others, his leadership, tackling skills, and determination made him a brilliant defender overall.

Center-back: David Webb - 33 goals

David Webb

Joining Chelsea in 1968, the star defender went on to make 299 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals. He is most notable for scoring the winning goal for the Blues in the FA Cup final of 1970, where his heading skills came in handy during an extra-time corner. That was Chelsea's first-ever FA Cup win.

Throughout his Blues career, Webb was a utility player who could play in nearly every position, and he usually provided cover elsewhere. Interestingly, he once played as a goalkeeper against Ipswich in 1971, and Chelsea ended the game with a clean sheet.

Right-back: Peter Sillett - 34 goals

Peter Sillett

Starting his Chelsea career a few years after World War II, Sillett blossomed on the right flank. He eventually held the record for highest-scoring Chelsea defender until John Terry overtook him many decades later. Noted for his skillful passing and defensive contributions, it was really Sillett's powerful shot-taking that stole the headlines.

The League Magazine @Theleaguemag 1955. Peter Sillett scores from the penalty spot against Wolves to give Chelsea the title 1955. Peter Sillett scores from the penalty spot against Wolves to give Chelsea the title https://t.co/kvqAKDrcTt

Sillett made 288 appearances during his nine-year stint with the club, and he notably won the First Division title and the FA Charity Shield.

