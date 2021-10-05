Highest-scoring Liverpool XI in Premier League history

Liverpool became the latest Premier League winners in 2019-20 when they captured their first league title in 30 years.

The Reds may not have had as much success in the Premier League era as some other clubs, but Jurgen Klopp and co. are determined to change that this season.

The only unbeaten team in the English top flight this season, Liverpool are trailing league leaders Chelsea by a solitary point after seven games. The Reds are looking for a second Premier League title in three years.

B/R Football @brfootball Liverpool are the only undefeated team left in the Premier League 😤 Liverpool are the only undefeated team left in the Premier League 😤 https://t.co/h7TJ8vD95B

Liverpool have had some fine players and prolific scorers across positions play for them over the years.

On that note, here's a look at the highest-scoring Liverpool XI in the Premier League era. A 4-3-3 formation has been considered for this hypothetical XI.

Without further ado, let's get started.

Note: All stats are taken from Transfermarkt or Premier League unless mentioned otherwise.

# Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker (1 goal)

FC Porto v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Alisson Becker is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League at the moment.

Since arriving from AS Roma in the summer of 2018, the Brazilian has been like a breath of fresh air at Liverpool. Alisson has played a key role in the Reds winning the UEFA Champions League and Premier League in successive seasons.

Last season, Alisson became only the sixth goalkeeper to score a Premier League goal. His late winner against West Bromwich Albion made him the first Liverpool goalkeeper ever to score a goal in a competitive game.

Alisson has made a fine start to his 2021-22 campaign, keeping four clean sheets in seven games. He now has 50 clean sheets in over 100 Premier League games for Liverpool.

# Left-back - John Arne Riise (21 goals)

John Arne Riise was a prolific goalscorer.

John Arne Riise is one of the most prolific goalscoring full-backs to grace the Premier League.

The Norwegian played over 300 games, most of them with Liverpool, during a decade-long stint in the competition. Proficient at both ends of the pitch, Riise was a terror for opposition defenses because of his aerial prowess and ability to score from distance.

He scored many a memorable goal for Liverpool, especially in the Premier League. Riise made a rousing start to life in the English top flight, netting 13 times in his first two seasons.

He enjoyed his most prolific Premier League campaign in 2000-01, his first in the English top flight. Playing in all 38 league games, the Norwegian scored seven times and also provided four assists.

# Centre-back - Sami Hyypia (22 goals)

Sami Hyypia (left) was a force of nature.

Sami Hyypia is widely regarded as one of the best Liverpool defenders of the Premier League era.

The Finn played over 300 Premier League games for the Reds during a successful 10-season stint with the club. Hyypia had a presence at both ends, adeptly marshaling the Liverpool rearguard and also scoring key goals up front.

He scored at least once in each of his 10 seasons in the Premier League.

Hyypia's most prolific Premier League season in front of goal was in 2003-04, when he played all 38 games and netted four times.

# Centre-back - Martin Skrtel (16 goals)

Martin Skrtel was a prolific goalscoring centre-back for Liverpool.

Martin Skrtel enjoyed a successful near decade-long Premier League stint with Liverpool. He played nearly 250 games in the competition, scoring in all but two of his nine campaigns with the club.

A solid presence at both ends, Skrtel scored 16 Premier goals for Liverpool and also provided five assists. He enjoyed his most prolific league campaign in 2013-14, scoring seven times, as the Reds narrowly missed out on the Premier League title.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7 – Martin Skrtel has scored seven Premier League goals this campaign; more than any other defender. Cavalier. 7 – Martin Skrtel has scored seven Premier League goals this campaign; more than any other defender. Cavalier.

Now at Spartak Trnava, the 36-year-old has won league titles in Russia and Turkey either side of his stint with Liverpool.

# Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold (8 goals)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has excelled at Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably one of the best attacking right-backs in the game at the moment. Together with Andrew Robertson, he forms one of the most devastating full-back partnerships in the history of the sport.

Still only 22, Alexander-Arnold is one of two Liverpool right-backs to have scored eight goals in the Premier League. But it is Alexander-Arnold (0.06) who gets the nod over Glen Johnson (0.05) because of his superior goals-per-game ratio.

The young Englishman doesn't score as much as he provides assists. He did score four times in Liverpool's triumphant 2019-20 Premier League campaign, though.

Now into his sixth Premier League campaign, Alexander-Arnold already has 36 assists to his name.

Premier League @premierleague GOAL Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa (90+1 mins)Late drama! Trent Alexander-Arnold hits a beautiful strike from the edge of the area #LIVAVL GOAL Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa (90+1 mins)Late drama! Trent Alexander-Arnold hits a beautiful strike from the edge of the area #LIVAVL

Alexander-Arnold is yet to open his league account for the ongoing campaign, but he has already registered two assists.

