Paul Ince states that Paul Pogba has caused 'nothing but problems' at Manchester United 

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince believes that Paul Pogba has not performed up to his potential since signing with the Red Devils in 2016.

The France international had come through the United academy earlier before departing for Juventus in 2012. In his four years with the Old Lady, Pogba forged a reputation as one of the highest-rated midfielders in the world.

His form and performance led Manchester United to re-sign him for a then world-record fee in the summer of 2016, with the club believing he would help them rise back to the summit of football.

However, this has not been the case as Pogba has been plagued by several off-field and on-field controversies since returning to England.

Speaking to Ladbrokes on the issue, Ince said:

''I love Paul Pogba. I think he's a world-class player on his day. We saw that at Juventus. But since he's come to Manchester United it's been nothing but problems.

''Under Jose Mourinho and things with his agent, there's always something. His performances haven't been up to scratch, the fans have almost gone against him.''

This inconsistency has seen Paul Pogba drop in and out of the starting lineup, while the Frenchman has also stated his admiration for Real Madrid more than once. Paul Ince suggested that the 27-year-old should focus on getting back into the United side first. He continued:

''If I was playing with him, I'd be saying "listen, you just go out there and play. Go out there and start performing. Once you start performing like you should be performing, then you can talk about wanting to sign for Real Madrid, because at the moment you can't even get into the Man United side.

''If I’m Paul Pogba, I’m sitting on the bench thinking "hang on, I’ve got Fred, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes all playing in midfield and I’m sat on the bench? There’s got to be something wrong with me.

''Man United is not about Paul Pogba.''

Paul Pogba and the Manchester United dilemma

Paul Pogba has less than two years left on his contract

Paul Pogba is just one of several underperforming Manchester United players, but the World Cup winner has taken the brunt of the blame given his higher profile and wages.

The Frenchman has less than two years left on his contract with the Old Trafford outfit currently, and the Manchester United board are at a crossroads over what should be their next step of action.

They could either offer an extension in the coming months or risk having him run down his contract and leave the club for free in two years, which is hardly ideal, considering his huge resale value.