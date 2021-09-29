Highest-scoring Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) XI of all time

After snatching Lionel Messi during the transfer window, there is hardly a football fan who doesn't know PSG. A team full of superstars with Messi, like Neymar, Mbappe, Ramos and more are looking to get their hands on the evasive Champions League trophy this season.

Since their founding in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain struggled to find their footing until 1974 when they gained promotion to Ligue 1. Establishing themselves as a top-flight club, PSG soon became the home of important prestigious players including Carlos Bianchi and Joel Bats.

The 90s brought about a change of ownership which wiped out the club's debt. This enabled them to gun for quality French players, and eventually, world-class players. Stars like George Weah, Ricardo, Rai, and Daniel Bravo became familiar faces in the French capital, and this catapulted Les Parisiens into their golden era.

While they struggled through the start of the century, the last two decades have been their most successful yet. Players like Marco Veratti, David Beckham and Kylian Mbappe have contributed to the major successes. Quite a few players on this highest-scoring XI list are more recent acquisitions by the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the highest-scoring PSG XI of all time, starting with legendary Parisien goalkeeper Bernard Lama.

Goalkeeper: Bernard Lama - 0 goals

Bernard Lama

While the star goalkeeper never got his name on the coveted scoresheet, he remained a key figure for Les Parisiens. He replaced Joel Bats and became the best goalkeeper in the club's history. After spending eight years with PSG, Lama made 426 appearances, helping the club with 172 clean sheets in that period.

His brilliance in goal was evident in the trophies he helped PSG win, leading the Parisian outfit to four titles, including two Coupe de France wins. Notably, Lama is also a World Cup winner, having been as beneficial to the French international team during his prime.

Left-back: Layvin Kurzawa - 22 goals

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League

Having played nearly 100 games for Monaco, Kurzawa made the switch to the French capital in 2015. Since then, the French star has established himself and made 248 appearances (so far). Bombarding down the left flank in fine fashion, Layvin Kurzawa's attacking instincts have honed well, and the star has raked in 22 goals for PSG.

More successfully, Kurzawa has made 32 assists, putting his goal contributions at an impressive 54 in total. The star has also aided his side in winning Ligue 1 four times, alongside winning another 13 competitions.

Center-back: Marquinhos - 31 goals

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Marquinhos is a versatile player capable of performing in right-back and defensive midfield positions. He quickly impressed fans of the Parisian giants since his debut in 2013. Since then, the Brazilian international has scored 31 goals in 365 appearances for PSG. Notably, eight of those goals came while he was playing outside his natural centre-back role.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - PSG centre-half Marquinhos is only the third player in @ChampionsLeague history to score in the quarter-final and semi-final in consecutive seasons, after Cristiano Ronaldo (2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14) and Antoine Griezmann (2015-16, 2016-17). Rarity. #UCL 2 - PSG centre-half Marquinhos is only the third player in @ChampionsLeague history to score in the quarter-final and semi-final in consecutive seasons, after Cristiano Ronaldo (2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14) and Antoine Griezmann (2015-16, 2016-17). Rarity. #UCL https://t.co/LIn7u5vM8E

Capable of starting offensive play from his last-man position, Marquinhos certainly had more attacking skills than the average centre-back. His speed, anticipation and strength off the ball helped him consistently rise to the occasion for PSG. Winning over 18 trophies since his debut in 2013, Les Parisiens will be hoping that Marquinhos continues in fine form and ensures silverware again this season.

Centre-back: Eric Renaut - 35 goals

Eric Renaut

Starting at PSG's youth academy, Renaut was quickly noticed by coaches and promoted to the first team in 1972. Although he left the club on loan for a year for Sochaux, his performance during that period were enough to convince the higher ups in Paris that he deserved a chance.

Renaut would go on to spend another six seasons at PSG, racking up 290 official appearances and 35 goals. Although Eric Renaut played during a difficult time for the club as a whole, he rarely got any major accolades. However, his efficiency in the backline helped Les Parisiens to their first major trophy win in 1982.

Right-back: Thomas Meunier - 13 goals

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Not a stranger to goals, this attacking right-back found the net 34 times in his career. However, 13 goals were scored in PSG colors. The Parisian giants made the decision to sell him to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, but not before Meunier became a fan favorite due to his brilliance in the final third.

Although he spent just four years making 128 appearances, it included an astonishing 13 goals and 22 assists from Meunier. The star picked up the slack on the right flank and ensured consistency in attack, as well as a firm defensive presence.

