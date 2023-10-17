Highly rated 22-year-old defender set to reject move to Real Madrid as he wants to stay at current club - Reports

AC Milan center-back Malick Thiaw reportedly wants to stay put for now despite recent transfer links to Real Madrid.

According to Calciomercato.com, West Ham United have also contacted the player's agency and are ready to bid €20 million for him. But he is apparently not looking to leave I Rossoneri for at least two years with the club looking to offer him a new contract.

Milan apparently want to triple the player's wages and extend his deal from 2027 to the summer of 2028. They signed him for €6 million from Schalke in 2022 and he has since made 33 appearances across competitions for the club.

After a slow start to life in Milan, Thiaw has gradually become a regular fixture in Stefano Pioli's XI. He has featured in all but one of his team's 10 games across competitions during this campaign, playing a total of 797 minutes.

A potential new contract at the San Siro could majorly dent Real Madrid's hopes of signing the two-cap Germany international. They are reportedly set to lose Nacho Fernandez next year while Antonio Rudiger (30) and David Alaba (31) have entered their 30s.

Not to mention, Alaba and Eder Militao are also currently sidelined with injuries. Thiaw, 22, is currently with Germany's national team and was an unused substitute in the 2024 Euros host's 3-1 friendly win against the USA on 15 October.

Real Madrid set to return to action after international break with Sevilla clash

Real Madrid will return to action after the October international break when they take on Sevilla on 21 October at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Los Blancos are top of the tree in La Liga with 24 points to their name after nine matches. Girona trail them by two points while Barcelona, who face Real Madrid in La Liga on 28 October, are third with 21 points.

This game could also mark Arda Guler's first appearance in the white shirt. He arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Fenerbahce in the summer for €30 million but has been sidelined with injuries since the preseason.

Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to lead his team to the league title after failing to do so last season, where Xavi Hernandez's side triumphed emphatically by a 10-point margin. Los Merengues last won the title in the season before that and have won it four times since the start of the 2011-12 campaign.