"His behavior in the technical area is annoying and dangerous" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sent harsh reminder by pundit ahead of new season

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has advised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to improve his touchline antics ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Arteta, 41, is entering his fourth full season in charge of the Gunners, who hired him as their manager in December 2019. He came close to leading the team to their first Premier League title in nine years last term but fell short, with Manchester City retaining their crown by five points.

Despite last season's setback, Arsenal have made a flying start to the 2023-24 campaign, beating Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday (August 6). They beat Pep Guardiola's side 4-1 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Arteta will, therefore, be positive about going one step further with the north London giants this season. However, former Sky Sports commentator Keys has reminded the Spaniard to improve his touchline antics, urging him to stay within the technical area during games.

"I hope Arteta behaves a little better. His behavior in the technical area is annoying - and dangerous," Keys wrote on his personal blog. "The area is marked as it is for a reason. Jump up and down as much as you like within it."

Keys advised Arteta to restrict his antics to the technical area, writing:

"Let the world know you don’t trust your players to do the right things by waving your arms about like a broken windmill all game - but stay within your own technical area - not on the touchline, not on the half-way line and definitely not in front of the opposition area. ‘Stay calm - and carry on’."

Arteta had his name taken during the Community Shield for getting outside the technical area and protesting the referee's decision not to book Manchester City's Rodri in the first half.

Richard Keys has often been critical of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

This is not the first time Richard Keys has criticized Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's antics. The pundit often hit out the Gunners and their manager for excessive celebrations last season. He was unimpressed by how the team celebrated their stunning 2-1 win against Fulham in the Premier League last August.

Keys was also quick to note Arteta's tendency to leave the technical area during the Gunners' 3-1 league loss against Manchester United last September. He questioned the match officials for not punishing the manager for the same. The BeIN Sports presenter tweeted:

"Why is Arteta allowed to spend the game on the touch line? Again today - in front of the 4th official as well. Does he has special dispensation?"

Richard Keys @richardajkeys Why is Arteta allowed to spend the game on the touch line? Again today - in front of the 4th official as well. Does he has special dispensation? pic.twitter.com/PYqrpFvb9s

Keys took to social media to note a similar incident involving Arteta during Arsenal's 1-0 league win against Chelsea last November. He went on to label the manager an 'embarrassment' in January.